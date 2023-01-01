Provider Image

Dixon Xu, DPM

Doctor of Podiatric Medicine
Podiatry
Sharp Community
Accepting new patients
  1. 610 Euclid Ave
    Suite 301
    National City, CA 91950
    619-605-0757
  2. South Bay Foot & Ankle Specialists
    345 F St
    Suite 100
    Chula Vista, CA 91910
    619-427-3481

610 Euclid Ave
    Monday
    Tuesday
    Wednesday
    Thursday
    Friday
South Bay Foot & Ankle Specialists
345 F St
345 F St
    Monday
    Tuesday
    Wednesday
    Thursday
    Friday

About Dixon Xu, DPM

Age:
 32
In practice since:
 2020
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English
Education
Des Moines College of Podiatric Medicine and Surgery:
 Medical School
Scripps Mercy Hospital:
 Residency
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1598296600

Dixon Xu, DPM, accepts 43 health insurance plans.

