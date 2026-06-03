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Dixon H. Xu, DPM

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Podiatrist (DPM)

Podiatry

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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345 F St

619-427-3481

345 F St
Suite 100
Chula Vista, CA 91910

610 Euclid Ave

619-605-0757

610 Euclid Ave
Suite 301
National City, CA 91950

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. 345 F St
    Suite 100
    Chula Vista, CA 91910
    Get directions

    619-427-3481

  2. 610 Euclid Ave
    Suite 301
    National City, CA 91950
    Get directions

    619-605-0757

Care schedule

345 F St

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    Monday

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    Friday

610 Euclid Ave

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    Monday

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    Friday

About Dixon H. Xu, DPM

Age: 35
In practice since: 2020
Gender: Male
Languages: English, Mandarin, Spanish

Education

Des Moines College of Podiatric Medicine and Surgery: Medical School
Scripps Mercy Hospital: Residency

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1598296600

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Dixon H. Xu, DPM, accepts 37 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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