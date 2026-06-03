Podiatrist (DPM)
Podiatry
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Podiatrist (DPM)
Podiatry
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
345 F St
Suite 100
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Get directions
610 Euclid Ave
Suite 301
National City, CA 91950
Get directions
Care schedule
345 F St
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
610 Euclid Ave
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Dixon H. Xu, DPM
Education
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1598296600
Insurance plans accepted
Dixon H. Xu, DPM, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Dixon H. Xu, DPM? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.