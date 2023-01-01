Donald Sallee, MD
No ratings available
Scheduling not available for this provider
This provider only treats patients in urgent care or when your primary care physician is unavailable.
About Donald Sallee, MD
Age:59
In practice since:2013
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
University of Cincinnati:Medical School
Naval Medical Center San Diego:Residency
Oregon Health Sciences University:Fellowship
The Jewish Hospital of St. Louis:Internship
NPI
1841367448
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Donald Sallee, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Donald Sallee, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Guardian Angel recognitions
Donald Sallee, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Donald Sallee, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.