Douglas Schulz, MD
This provider only treats patients in urgent care or when your primary care physician is unavailable.
About Douglas Schulz, MD
My mission is to provide cutting edge, evidence-based medical care, with good rapport with the patient, to allow decision-making between the patient and physician for the best outcomes. In my spare time, I am an avid running in the half marathon circuit. I enjoy coaching my son's little league baseball and basketball teams and traveling with my family.
Age:58
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center (Milwaukee, WI):Residency
Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center (Milwaukee, WI):Internship
University of Wisconsin:Medical School
Areas of focus
- Back evaluation and treatment
NPI
1689687220
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Douglas Schulz, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Douglas Schulz, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
