About Douglas Schulz, MD

My mission is to provide cutting edge, evidence-based medical care, with good rapport with the patient, to allow decision-making between the patient and physician for the best outcomes. In my spare time, I am an avid running in the half marathon circuit. I enjoy coaching my son's little league baseball and basketball teams and traveling with my family.

Age: 58

Gender: Male

Languages: English

Education Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center (Milwaukee, WI) : Residency

Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center (Milwaukee, WI) : Internship

University of Wisconsin : Medical School



Areas of focus Back evaluation and treatment

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI 1689687220