Dru Imrie, MD

Medical Doctor
Pediatrics (board certified)
  1. Children's Primary Care Medical Group
    844 Jackman St
    El Cajon, CA 92020
    619-442-2560

    Monday
    Tuesday
    Wednesday
    Thursday
    Friday
    Saturday
    Sunday

About Dru Imrie, MD

Age:
 42
In practice since:
 2022
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English
Education
Albert Einstein College of Medicine:
 Internship
Albert Einstein College of Medicine:
 Residency
Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai:
 Medical School
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1861853236

Insurance plans accepted

Dru Imrie, MD, accepts 3 health insurance plans.

Special recognitions

