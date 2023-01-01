Dylan Steer, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Nephrology (board certified)
Insurance
Dylan Steer, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Nephrology (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Balboa Nephrology Group9834 Genesee Ave
Suite 312
La Jolla, CA 92037
Get directions
About Dylan Steer, MD
I am dedicated to the treatment of kidney disease and health promotion in a caring and cost effective manner.
Age:54
In practice since:2009
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Duke University:Residency
University of California, San Diego:Fellowship
Duke University:Medical School
Duke University:Internship
Areas of focus
- Dialysis
- Pre-transplant care
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1437154978
Insurance plans accepted
Dylan Steer, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Dylan Steer, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Dylan Steer, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.