Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
(Accepting new patients (over the age of 21))
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Dr. Ebtissam Korkis, MD
1530 Jamacha Rd
Suite E-F
El Cajon, CA 92019
Get directions
619-441-9200
Fax: 619-441-0710
About Ebtissam H. Korkis, MD
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Women's health
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1780746263
Insurance plans accepted
Ebtissam H. Korkis, MD, accepts 5 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ebtissam H. Korkis, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ebtissam H. Korkis, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.