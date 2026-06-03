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Ebtissam H. Korkis, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Family medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

(Accepting new patients (over the age of 21))

Virtual visits available

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Dr. Ebtissam Korkis, MD

619-441-9200
Fax: 619-441-0710

1530 Jamacha Rd
Suite E-F
El Cajon, CA 92019

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Location and phone

  1. Dr. Ebtissam Korkis, MD

    1530 Jamacha Rd
    Suite E-F
    El Cajon, CA 92019
    Get directions

    619-441-9200
    Fax: 619-441-0710

About Ebtissam H. Korkis, MD

Age: 71
In practice since: 2006
Gender: Female
Languages: Arabic, Chaldean

Education

University of California, San Diego: Internship
University of California, San Diego: Residency
Mercy Hospital Medical Center Des Moines: Residency
University of Baghdad School of Medicine: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

  • Women's health

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1780746263

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Ebtissam H. Korkis, MD, accepts 5 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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