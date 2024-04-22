Provider Image

Edna Flores, MD

Medical doctor (MD)
Hematology/oncology
Oncology (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
  1. California Cancer Associates for Research & Excellence
    16918 Dove Canyon Rd
    Suite 103
    San Diego, CA 92127
    760-452-3340
    Fax: 760-452-3344
  2. California Cancer Associates for Research & Excellence
    326 Santa Fe Dr
    Suite 103
    Encinitas, CA 92024
    760-452-3340
    Fax: 760-452-3344
  3. California Cancer Associates for Research & Excellence
    9850 Genesee Avenue
    Suite 830
    San Diego, CA 92037
    760-452-3340
    Fax: 760-452-3344

California Cancer Associates for Research & Excellence
16918 Dove Canyon Rd
16918 Dove Canyon Rd
    Monday
    Tuesday
    Wednesday
    Thursday
    Friday
California Cancer Associates for Research & Excellence
326 Santa Fe Dr
326 Santa Fe Dr
    Monday
    Tuesday
    Wednesday
    Thursday
    Friday
California Cancer Associates for Research & Excellence
9850 Genesee Avenue
9850 Genesee Avenue
    Monday
    Tuesday
    Wednesday
    Thursday
    Friday

About Edna Flores, MD

Gender:
 Female
Languages: 
Spanish
Education
Scripps Clinic/Scripps Green Hospital:
 Fellowship
Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas:
 Internship
University of Texas Health Science Center:
 Medical School
Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas:
 Residency
NPI
1396994604

Edna Flores, MD, accepts 16 health insurance plans.

