Medical doctor (MD)
Hematology/oncology
Oncology (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
California Cancer Associates for Research & Excellence16918 Dove Canyon Rd
Suite 103
San Diego, CA 92127
California Cancer Associates for Research & Excellence326 Santa Fe Dr
Suite 103
Encinitas, CA 92024
California Cancer Associates for Research & Excellence9850 Genesee Avenue
Suite 830
San Diego, CA 92037
About Edna Flores, MD
Gender:Female
Languages:Spanish
Education
Scripps Clinic/Scripps Green Hospital:Fellowship
Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas:Internship
University of Texas Health Science Center:Medical School
Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas:Residency
NPI
1396994604
Insurance plans accepted
Edna Flores, MD, accepts 16 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Edna Flores, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
