Doctor of Osteopathy
Internal medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Does not accept patients under age 18
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa10243 Genetic Center Drive
San Diego, CA 92121
Care schedule
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
About Edward Sanford, DO
I enjoy practicing the complete spectrum of general internal medicine.
Age:59
In practice since:1998
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
William Beaumont Hospital:Residency
Mount Clemens General Hospital:Internship
University of Health Sciences:Medical School
Areas of focus
- Immunizations for foreign travel
- Preventive medicine
- Smoking cessation techniques
NPI
1972516763
Insurance plans accepted
Edward Sanford, DO, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
261 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 29, 2023
5.0
I have a good relationship with my primary care doctor.
Verified PatientMay 21, 2023
5.0
Excellent interface with Doctor, takes time and uses easily understandable terms to communicate about all aspects of my health and treatments.
Verified PatientMay 1, 2023
5.0
Always a great appointment with Dr Sanford and his staff
Verified PatientApril 30, 2023
5.0
Really good experience
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Over 250 recognitions
Edward Sanford, DO, has received over 250 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Edward Sanford, DO? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
