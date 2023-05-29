Provider Image

Edward Sanford, DO

Doctor of Osteopathy
Internal medicine (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Rees-Stealy
Accepting new patients
Does not accept patients under age 18
First available
  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa
    10243 Genetic Center Drive
    San Diego, CA 92121
    Get directions
    858-499-2704

    Monday
    Tuesday
    Wednesday
    Thursday
    Friday

About Edward Sanford, DO

I enjoy practicing the complete spectrum of general internal medicine.
Age:
 59
In practice since:
 1998
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English
Education
William Beaumont Hospital:
 Residency
Mount Clemens General Hospital:
 Internship
University of Health Sciences:
 Medical School
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1972516763
FollowMyHealth

Ratings and reviews

4.8
261 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
May 29, 2023
5.0
I have a good relationship with my primary care doctor.
Verified Patient
May 21, 2023
5.0
Excellent interface with Doctor, takes time and uses easily understandable terms to communicate about all aspects of my health and treatments.
Verified Patient
May 1, 2023
5.0
Always a great appointment with Dr Sanford and his staff
Verified Patient
April 30, 2023
5.0
Really good experience
Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Over 250 recognitions
Edward Sanford, DO, has received over 250 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Edward Sanford, DO? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
