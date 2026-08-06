Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa Primary Care
10243 Genetic Center Drive
Floor 3
San Diego, CA 92121-6310
Get directions
858-499-2600
Fax: 858-526-6093
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Edward W. Sanford, DO
I enjoy practicing the complete spectrum of general internal medicine.
Education
Areas of focus
- Doctor of osteopathy
- Preventive medicine
- Smoking cessation techniques
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1972516763
Insurance plans accepted
Edward W. Sanford, DO, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.7
323 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider included you in decisions
4.8
Provider discussed treatment options
4.7
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.7
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 27, 2026
5.0
Great rapport on my concerns
Verified Patient
June 27, 2026
5.0
Very good
Verified Patient
June 26, 2026
5.0
Awesome
Verified Patient
June 26, 2026
5.0
Just a yearly wellness check. Doctor went over notes and explained everything so easily understood.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Edward W. Sanford, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Edward W. Sanford, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.