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Edward W. Sanford, DO

4.7

323 ratings

Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)

Internal medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa Primary Care

858-499-2600
Fax: 858-526-6093

10243 Genetic Center Drive
Floor 3
San Diego, CA 92121-6310

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa Primary Care

    10243 Genetic Center Drive
    Floor 3
    San Diego, CA 92121-6310
    Get directions

    858-499-2600
    Fax: 858-526-6093

Care schedule

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    Monday

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    Friday

About Edward W. Sanford, DO

I enjoy practicing the complete spectrum of general internal medicine.

Age: 62
In practice since: 1998
Gender: Male

Education

William Beaumont Hospital: Residency
Mount Clemens General Hospital: Internship
University of Health Sciences: Medical School

Areas of focus

  • Doctor of osteopathy
  • Preventive medicine
  • Smoking cessation techniques

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1972516763

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Edward W. Sanford, DO, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.7

323 ratings

Patient ratings

Provider included you in decisions

4.8

Provider discussed treatment options

4.7

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.8

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.8

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.7

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 27, 2026

5.0

Great rapport on my concerns

Verified Patient

June 27, 2026

5.0

Very good

Verified Patient

June 26, 2026

5.0

Awesome

Verified Patient

June 26, 2026

5.0

Just a yearly wellness check. Doctor went over notes and explained everything so easily understood.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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