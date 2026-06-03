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Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
Medical Group
Insurance
2437 Fenton St.
Suite A
Chula Vista, CA 91914-3517
Get directions
619-397-0866
Fax: 619-397-0816
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
1649589243
Ehatsham Ahmad, MD, accepts 29 health insurance plans.
4.9
41 ratings
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
5.0
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.9
Verified Patient
June 11, 2026
5.0
Very good experience with all the staff thank you
Verified Patient
May 13, 2026
5.0
Dr. Ahmad is an amazing doctor all around. He listens with empathy and provides education on things to improve on if necessary. It is very rare to have a doctor like Dr. Ahmad and I'm very grateful to have him as my PCP.
Verified Patient
April 16, 2026
5.0
My favorite doctor! I never feel rushed, I feel free to ask any questions and bring up concerns for clarification. Dr. Ahmad is a great listener and explains information well.
Verified Patient
April 11, 2026
5.0
I am extremely happy with Dr. Ahmad......he understands my lifestyle and is very helpful in my ability to maintain good health.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ehatsham Ahmad, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ehatsham Ahmad, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Ehatsham Ahmad, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.
First available
Friday, Aug. 28 (in person)