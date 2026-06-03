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Ehatsham Ahmad, MD

4.9

41 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Family medicine

Medical Group

Sharp Community
SharpCare

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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SharpCare Eastlake

619-397-0866
Fax: 619-397-0816

2437 Fenton St.
Suite A
Chula Vista, CA 91914-3517

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. SharpCare Eastlake

    2437 Fenton St.
    Suite A
    Chula Vista, CA 91914-3517
    Get directions

    619-397-0866
    Fax: 619-397-0816

Care schedule

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About Ehatsham Ahmad, MD

Age: 48
In practice since: 2022
Gender: Male

Education

University of California, San Diego: Internship
Adventist Health White Memorial: Residency
University of California, San Diego: Residency
University of California, San Diego: Medical School

NPI

1649589243

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Ehatsham Ahmad, MD, accepts 29 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

41 ratings

Patient ratings

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

5.0

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 11, 2026

5.0

Very good experience with all the staff thank you

Verified Patient

May 13, 2026

5.0

Dr. Ahmad is an amazing doctor all around. He listens with empathy and provides education on things to improve on if necessary. It is very rare to have a doctor like Dr. Ahmad and I'm very grateful to have him as my PCP.

Verified Patient

April 16, 2026

5.0

My favorite doctor! I never feel rushed, I feel free to ask any questions and bring up concerns for clarification. Dr. Ahmad is a great listener and explains information well.

Verified Patient

April 11, 2026

5.0

I am extremely happy with Dr. Ahmad......he understands my lifestyle and is very helpful in my ability to maintain good health.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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Featured in Sharp Health News

Ehatsham Ahmad, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.

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