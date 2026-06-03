My favorite doctor! I never feel rushed, I feel free to ask any questions and bring up concerns for clarification. Dr. Ahmad is a great listener and explains information well.

Dr. Ahmad is an amazing doctor all around. He listens with empathy and provides education on things to improve on if necessary. It is very rare to have a doctor like Dr. Ahmad and I'm very grateful to have him as my PCP.

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.