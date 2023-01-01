Eileen Chen, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Pediatrics (board certified)
Eileen Chen, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Pediatrics (board certified)
Location and phone
Children's Primary Care Medical Group7910 Frost St
Ste 400
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
About Eileen Chen, MD
Age:30
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
UCSD Division of Pediatric and Adolescent Dermatology/Rady Children's Hospital:Residency
UCSD Division of Pediatric and Adolescent Dermatology/Rady Children's Hospital:Internship
Washington University in St. Louis:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1932660966
Insurance plans accepted
Eileen Chen, MD, accepts 3 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Eileen Chen, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Eileen Chen, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.