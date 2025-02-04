Provider Image

Eileen Gajo, MD

Medical doctor (MD)
Interventional cardiology (board certified)

  1. Cardiovascular Institute of San Diego

    765 Medical Center Ct
    Suite 211
    Chula Vista, CA 91911
    619-616-2100
    Fax: 619-616-2104

About Eileen Gajo, MD

Gender:

 Female

Education

Rush University Medical Center:

 Fellowship

Ross University:

 Medical School

University of Chicago:

 Residency

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1083091946

