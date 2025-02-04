Schedule an appointment
Location and phone
Cardiovascular Institute of San Diego765 Medical Center Ct
Suite 211
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Get directions619-616-2100
Fax: 619-616-2104
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Eileen Gajo, MD
Gender:Female
Education
Rush University Medical Center:Fellowship
Ross University:Medical School
University of Chicago:Residency
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1083091946
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Eileen Gajo, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
