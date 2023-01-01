Eladio Martinez, MD
No ratings available
Medical doctor (MD)
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Eladio Martinez, MD
No ratings available
Medical doctor (MD)
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Perlman Clinic299 J St
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Get directions858-779-2366
Fax: 858-795-1195
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Eladio Martinez, MD
Age:45
In practice since:2023
Gender:Male
Languages:Spanish
Education
Universidad Juarez Del Estado De Durango:Medical School
Desert Regional Medical Center :Residency
NPI
1033734520
Insurance plans accepted
Eladio Martinez, MD, accepts 17 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Eladio Martinez, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Eladio Martinez, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.