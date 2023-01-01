Provider Image

Eladio Martinez, MD

Medical doctor (MD)
Family medicine (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Accepting new patients
  1. Perlman Clinic
    299 J St
    Chula Vista, CA 91910
    858-779-2366
    Fax: 858-795-1195

About Eladio Martinez, MD

Age:
 45
In practice since:
 2023
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
Spanish
Education
Universidad Juarez Del Estado De Durango:
 Medical School
Desert Regional Medical Center :
 Residency
NPI
1033734520

Eladio Martinez, MD, accepts 17 health insurance plans.

