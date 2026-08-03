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Elahe Toulouie, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Internal medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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La Mesa Medical Group

619-447-2425
Fax: 619-487-0538

1580 N 2nd St
El Cajon, CA 92021

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Location and phone

  1. La Mesa Medical Group

    1580 N 2nd St
    El Cajon, CA 92021
    Get directions

    619-447-2425
    Fax: 619-487-0538

About Elahe Toulouie, MD

Age: 62
Gender: Female
Languages: Farsi, German

Education

Medizinische Fakultaet - University of Freiburg Medical School: Medical School
University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, Magee Women's Hospital: Internship
University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, Magee Women's Hospital: Residency

NPI

1235197856

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Elahe Toulouie, MD, accepts 38 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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