Elahe Toulouie, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Internal medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Elahe Toulouie, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Internal medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
5358 Jackson Drive5358 Jackson Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
Get directions
La Mesa Medical Group1580 N 2nd St
El Cajon, CA 92021
Get directions
About Elahe Toulouie, MD
Age:59
Gender:Female
Languages:English, Farsi, German
Education
Medizinische Fakultaet - University of Freiburg Medical School:Medical School
University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, Magee Women's Hospital:Internship
University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, Magee Women's Hospital:Residency
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1235197856
Insurance plans accepted
Elahe Toulouie, MD, accepts 44 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Elahe Toulouie, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Elahe Toulouie, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Guardian Angel recognitions
Elahe Toulouie, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Elahe Toulouie, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.