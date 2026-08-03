Doctor of medicine (MD)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
La Mesa Medical Group
1580 N 2nd St
El Cajon, CA 92021
Get directions
619-447-2425
Fax: 619-487-0538
About Elahe Toulouie, MD
Education
NPI
1235197856
Insurance plans accepted
Elahe Toulouie, MD, accepts 38 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Elahe Toulouie, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Elahe Toulouie, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.