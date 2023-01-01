Eli Watts, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Internal medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Eli Watts, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Internal medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
San Ysidro Health Center292 Euclid Ave
San Diego, CA 92114
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Eli Watts, MD
Age:52
In practice since:2023
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science:Residency
Meharry Medical College:Medical School
Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science:Internship
NPI
1649373739
Insurance plans accepted
Eli Watts, MD, accepts 18 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Eli Watts, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Eli Watts, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.