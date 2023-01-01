Provider Image

Medical Doctor
Internal medicine (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
  1. San Ysidro Health Center
    292 Euclid Ave
    San Diego, CA 92114
    619-662-4100

    Monday
    Tuesday
    Wednesday
    Thursday
    Friday

About Eli Watts, MD

Age:
 52
In practice since:
 2023
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English
Education
Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science:
 Residency
Meharry Medical College:
 Medical School
Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science:
 Internship
NPI
1649373739

