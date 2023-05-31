Medical Doctor
Hematology/oncology (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Frost Street North8010 Frost St.
Second and Third Floors
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa5525 Grossmont Center Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
Get directions
Care schedule
About Eliana Kozin, MD
Age:46
In practice since:2021
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
Oregon Health Sciences University:Residency
Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons:Medical School
Oregon Health Sciences University:Internship
NPI
1609021849
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Eliana Kozin, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
170 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 31, 2023
5.0
Very Good
Verified PatientMay 31, 2023
5.0
Dr Kozin is very knowledgeable and very candid in her answers about my condition and prognosis - which I greatly appreciate! She manages to cover a lot of information within a short appointment and always to responds to any follow-on questions that I send via FYH. Very assuring in doing my best to understand how to manage my diagnosis and treatment.
Verified PatientMay 23, 2023
5.0
Dr. Kozin came into my case half way through the process and has been very good about the options to consider and how my care is going.
Verified PatientApril 30, 2023
5.0
Dr. Kozin exceeded all expectations.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Eliana Kozin, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Eliana Kozin, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
