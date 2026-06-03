Provider Image

Eliana L. Kozin, MD

4.9

259 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Hematology/oncology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

A medical group is a network of doctors contracted by health plans to provide patient care. To verify insurance coverage for specific medical groups, contact your health plan.Learn more.

Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

Schedule an appointment

Call to schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa Hematology and Oncology

619-644-6770
Fax: 619-644-6775

5525 Grossmont Center Drive
Floor 1
La Mesa, CA 91942-3009

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa Hematology and Oncology

    5525 Grossmont Center Drive
    Floor 1
    La Mesa, CA 91942-3009
    Get directions

    619-644-6770
    Fax: 619-644-6775

Care schedule

  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Friday

About Eliana L. Kozin, MD

Age: 49
In practice since: 2021
Gender: Female

Education

Oregon Health Sciences University: Residency
Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons: Medical School
Oregon Health Sciences University: Internship

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1609021849

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Eliana L. Kozin, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

259 ratings

Patient ratings

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Provider discussed treatment options

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 18, 2026

5.0

Dr. Kozin is wonderful. She's very thorough With her explanations and is receptive with our questions and concerns

Verified Patient

June 15, 2026

5.0

Dr. Kosin Is one of the best!

Verified Patient

June 15, 2026

5.0

Their dedication and expertise are incredible. Recommendable.

Verified Patient

June 10, 2026

5.0

Happy

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image

Recognize this provider

Have you and your family received exceptional care from Eliana L. Kozin, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.