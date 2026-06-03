Lessons gained during a breast cancer journey
Afarin Fullen, a dietitian at Sharp Mesa Vista, was diagnosed with breast cancer earlier this year.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Hematology/oncology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Hematology/oncology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa Hematology and Oncology
5525 Grossmont Center Drive
Floor 1
La Mesa, CA 91942-3009
Get directions
619-644-6770
Fax: 619-644-6775
Monday
Wednesday
Friday
1609021849
Eliana L. Kozin, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
4.9
259 ratings
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Verified Patient
June 18, 2026
5.0
Dr. Kozin is wonderful. She's very thorough With her explanations and is receptive with our questions and concerns
Verified Patient
June 15, 2026
5.0
Dr. Kosin Is one of the best!
Verified Patient
June 15, 2026
5.0
Their dedication and expertise are incredible. Recommendable.
Verified Patient
June 10, 2026
5.0
Happy
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Eliana L. Kozin, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Eliana L. Kozin, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
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