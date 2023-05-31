Provider Image

Eliana Kozin, MD

Medical Doctor
Hematology/oncology (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Rees-Stealy
  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Frost Street North
    8010 Frost St.
    Second and Third Floors
    San Diego, CA 92123
    858-939-6622
  2. Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa
    5525 Grossmont Center Dr
    La Mesa, CA 91942
    619-644-6770

About Eliana Kozin, MD

Age:
 46
In practice since:
 2021
Gender:
 Female
Languages: 
English
Education
Oregon Health Sciences University:
 Residency
Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons:
 Medical School
Oregon Health Sciences University:
 Internship
NPI
1609021849
Patient portal
FollowMyHealth

Ratings and reviews

4.9
170 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
May 31, 2023
5.0
Very Good
Verified Patient
May 31, 2023
5.0
Dr Kozin is very knowledgeable and very candid in her answers about my condition and prognosis - which I greatly appreciate! She manages to cover a lot of information within a short appointment and always to responds to any follow-on questions that I send via FYH. Very assuring in doing my best to understand how to manage my diagnosis and treatment.
Verified Patient
May 23, 2023
5.0
Dr. Kozin came into my case half way through the process and has been very good about the options to consider and how my care is going.
Verified Patient
April 30, 2023
5.0
Dr. Kozin exceeded all expectations.
Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Guardian Angel recognitions
Eliana Kozin, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Eliana Kozin, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
