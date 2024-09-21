Provider Image

Elissa Sullivan, MD

No ratings available
Medical doctor (MD)
Pediatrics (board certified)

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients

Location and phone

  1. San Ysidro Health Center

    4050 Beyer Blvd
    San Ysidro, CA 92173
    Get directions
    619-662-4100
    Fax: 619-205-6341

Care schedule

  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

About Elissa Sullivan, MD

Age:

 34

Gender:

 Female

Education

University of California, San Diego:

 Medical School

University of Colorado:

 Residency

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1790216422

Patient Portal

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image

Recognize this provider

Have you and your family received exceptional care from Elissa Sullivan, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.