Elizabeth Cerrone Campbell, DO
No ratings available
Doctor of Osteopathy
OBGYN (board certified)
Elizabeth Cerrone Campbell, DO
No ratings available
Doctor of Osteopathy
OBGYN (board certified)
Scheduling not available for this provider
Appointment scheduling is not available for this provider due to their specialty.
About Elizabeth Cerrone Campbell, DO
Age:58
In practice since:2001
Gender:Female
Name pronunciation:sir-own
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey:Residency
University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey:Internship
New York College of Osteopathy:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Adolescent gynecology
- Bioidentical hormone replacement therapy
- Bradley method
- Breast disease
- Colposcopy
- Endometriosis
- Fertility - female
- High-risk pregnancy
- Implantable birth control
- Incontinence
- Intrauterine device (IUD)
- Menopause
- Osteoporosis
- Postpartum depression
- Premenstrual syndrome
- Sexual dysfunction
- Vaginal birth after cesarean (VBAC)
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1932147329
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Elizabeth Cerrone Campbell, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Elizabeth Cerrone Campbell, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.