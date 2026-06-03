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Doctor of medicine (MD)
Nephrology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Nephrology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Balboa Nephrology Group
340 4th Ave
Suite 4
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Get directions
Balboa Nephrology Group
752 Medical Center Ct
Suite 302
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Get directions
I am dedicated to the treatment of kidney disease and health promotion in a caring and cost-effective manner.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1730160425
Elizabeth Lozada-Pastorio, MD, accepts 40 health insurance plans.
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Elizabeth Lozada-Pastorio, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Elizabeth Lozada-Pastorio, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Elizabeth Lozada-Pastorio, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
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