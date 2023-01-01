About Elizabeth Lozada-Pastorio, MD

I am dedicated to the treatment of kidney disease and health promotion in a caring and cost-effective manner.

Age: 51

In practice since: 2005

Gender: Female

Languages: English , Spanish

Education University of California, Los Angeles : Medical School



Hospital affiliation Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center



Areas of focus Dialysis

