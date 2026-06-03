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Elizabeth Lozada-Pastorio, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Nephrology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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Balboa Nephrology Group

619-427-1144

340 4th Ave
Suite 4
Chula Vista, CA 91910

Balboa Nephrology Group

619-421-3361

752 Medical Center Ct
Suite 302
Chula Vista, CA 91911

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Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Balboa Nephrology Group

    340 4th Ave
    Suite 4
    Chula Vista, CA 91910
    Get directions

    619-427-1144

  2. Balboa Nephrology Group

    752 Medical Center Ct
    Suite 302
    Chula Vista, CA 91911
    Get directions

    619-421-3361

About Elizabeth Lozada-Pastorio, MD

I am dedicated to the treatment of kidney disease and health promotion in a caring and cost-effective manner.

Age: 54
In practice since: 2005
Gender: Female
Languages: Spanish

Education

University of California, Los Angeles: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

  • Dialysis
  • Nursing home visits

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1730160425

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Elizabeth Lozada-Pastorio, MD, accepts 40 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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Featured in Sharp Health News

Elizabeth Lozada-Pastorio, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.

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