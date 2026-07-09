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Ellen C. Pastrano, MD

4.9

399 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Family medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Not accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Call to schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Primary Care

858-499-2705
Fax: 858-521-2388

16899 W. Bernardo Drive
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92127-1603

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Primary Care

    16899 W. Bernardo Drive
    Floor 2
    San Diego, CA 92127-1603
    Get directions

    858-499-2705
    Fax: 858-521-2388

Care schedule

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About Ellen C. Pastrano, MD

Patient care is based on a partnership towards a common goal that not only enriches the patient, but also continuously enlightens the physician. Helping others was instilled in me as a growing child and being in the medical field, I believe, is the noblest way to help. I enjoy spending my spare time with my family, dancing and singing karaoke.

Age: 49
In practice since: 2012
Gender: Female
Languages: Tagalog, Tagalog/Filipino

Education

St. Louis University: Medical School
University of Massachusetts: Internship
University of Massachusetts: Residency

Areas of focus

  • Women's health

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1598810475

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Ellen C. Pastrano, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

399 ratings

Patient ratings

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

5.0

Provider included you in decisions

5.0

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

5.0

Provider discussed treatment options

4.9

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

5.0

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 26, 2026

5.0

Dr. Pastrano was kind, gentle, and a great listener. I appreciated how thorough she was and I am excited to have her has my doctor.

Verified Patient

June 15, 2026

5.0

Dr Pastrano always takes her time with me. She listens and explains the plan for care. Great doctor!!

Verified Patient

June 14, 2026

5.0

Dr Pastrano is always helpful and attentive. I feel comfortable talking to her.

Verified Patient

June 12, 2026

5.0

Dr Pastrano is excellent!

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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Featured in Sharp Health News

Ellen C. Pastrano, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.