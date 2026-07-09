Beloved by patients, one doctor’s approach to care
Speaking as a friend is key to this doctor’s approach to personalized care.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Not accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Primary Care
16899 W. Bernardo Drive
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92127-1603
Get directions
858-499-2705
Fax: 858-521-2388
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Patient care is based on a partnership towards a common goal that not only enriches the patient, but also continuously enlightens the physician. Helping others was instilled in me as a growing child and being in the medical field, I believe, is the noblest way to help. I enjoy spending my spare time with my family, dancing and singing karaoke.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1598810475
Ellen C. Pastrano, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
4.9
399 ratings
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
5.0
Provider included you in decisions
5.0
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
5.0
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
5.0
Verified Patient
June 26, 2026
5.0
Dr. Pastrano was kind, gentle, and a great listener. I appreciated how thorough she was and I am excited to have her has my doctor.
Verified Patient
June 15, 2026
5.0
Dr Pastrano always takes her time with me. She listens and explains the plan for care. Great doctor!!
Verified Patient
June 14, 2026
5.0
Dr Pastrano is always helpful and attentive. I feel comfortable talking to her.
Verified Patient
June 12, 2026
5.0
Dr Pastrano is excellent!
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ellen C. Pastrano, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ellen C. Pastrano, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Ellen C. Pastrano, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
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