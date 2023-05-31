About Ellen Pastrano, MD

Patient care is based on a partnership towards a common goal that not only enriches the patient, but also continuously enlightens the physician. Helping others was instilled in me as a growing child and being in the medical field, I believe, is the noblest way to help. I enjoy spending my spare time with my family, dancing and singing karaoke.

Age: 46

In practice since: 2012

Gender: Female

Languages: English , Tagalog/Filipino

Education St. Louis University : Medical School

University of Massachusetts : Internship

University of Massachusetts : Residency



Areas of focus Women's health

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI 1598810475