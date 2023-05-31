Ellen Pastrano, MD
Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Ellen Pastrano, MD
Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Not accepting new patients
Book appointment
First available
Loading...
Loading...
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo16899 W Bernardo Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Ellen Pastrano, MD
Patient care is based on a partnership towards a common goal that not only enriches the patient, but also continuously enlightens the physician. Helping others was instilled in me as a growing child and being in the medical field, I believe, is the noblest way to help. I enjoy spending my spare time with my family, dancing and singing karaoke.
Age:46
In practice since:2012
Gender:Female
Languages:English, Tagalog/Filipino
Education
St. Louis University:Medical School
University of Massachusetts:Internship
University of Massachusetts:Residency
Areas of focus
- Women's health
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1598810475
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Ellen Pastrano, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
310 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 31, 2023
5.0
Dr. P and her staff are wonderful, knowledgeable and kind. So glad she's my Doctor!
Verified PatientMay 23, 2023
5.0
Excellent care, attentive listener and very knowledgeable.
Verified PatientMay 18, 2023
5.0
I would feel very confident referring Dr. Pastrano to anyone.
Verified PatientMay 18, 2023
5.0
No bad experience.
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Over 100 recognitions
Ellen Pastrano, MD, has received over 100 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ellen Pastrano, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Over 100 recognitions
Ellen Pastrano, MD, has received over 100 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ellen Pastrano, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.