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Ellie E. Samadani, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Ophthalmology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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NVision Eye Centers

858-276-0200
Fax: 858-273-0619

3737 Moraga Avenue
Suite A105
San Diego, CA 92117

NVISION Eye Centers

858-278-9900
Fax: 858-278-9984

8010 Frost Street
Suite 510
San Diego, CA 92123

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. NVision Eye Centers

    3737 Moraga Avenue
    Suite A105
    San Diego, CA 92117
    Get directions

    858-276-0200
    Fax: 858-273-0619

  2. NVISION Eye Centers

    8010 Frost Street
    Suite 510
    San Diego, CA 92123
    Get directions

    858-278-9900
    Fax: 858-278-9984

Care schedule

NVision Eye Centers

3737 Moraga Avenue

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    Monday

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    Tuesday

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NVISION Eye Centers

8010 Frost Street

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    Friday

About Ellie E. Samadani, MD

Gender: Female

Education

Detroit Medical Center/Wayne State University: Residency
Wayne State University: Medical School
St. John Hospital and Medical Center: Internship

NPI

1033268503

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Ellie E. Samadani, MD, accepts 14 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.