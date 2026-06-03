Doctor of medicine (MD)
Ophthalmology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Ophthalmology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
NVision Eye Centers
3737 Moraga Avenue
Suite A105
San Diego, CA 92117
Get directions
858-276-0200
Fax: 858-273-0619
NVISION Eye Centers
8010 Frost Street
Suite 510
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
858-278-9900
Fax: 858-278-9984
Care schedule
NVision Eye Centers
3737 Moraga Avenue
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
NVISION Eye Centers
8010 Frost Street
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Ellie E. Samadani, MD
Education
NPI
1033268503
Insurance plans accepted
Ellie E. Samadani, MD, accepts 14 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ellie E. Samadani, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ellie E. Samadani, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.