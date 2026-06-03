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Emily E. Cole, MD

4.9

165 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Urology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Sharp Rees-Stealy Frost Street North Urology

858-939-8372
Fax: 858-939-8376

8010 Frost St.
Suite 268
San Diego, CA 92123-4205

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Frost Street North Urology

    8010 Frost St.
    Suite 268
    San Diego, CA 92123-4205
    Get directions

    858-939-8372
    Fax: 858-939-8376

Care schedule

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About Emily E. Cole, MD

As a Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgeon, I find myself dealing primarily with quality of life issues. Many of these issues can be difficult to bring up and talk about but are incredibly lifestyle limiting to patients. I strive to create an environment where it is easy to talk about such problems. I also try to establish a relationship through which we work together to try and achieve the best outcome. I have always loved working with and helping people and wanted to be a physician since I was eight years old. I am passionate about education and ensure that my patients are always well informed about their issues and about what options they have for improvement. I am committed to delivering safe, high-quality care and have been designated a Surgeon of Excellence in Robotic Surgery by the Surgical Review Corporation. Outside of work, I love photography, travel and road cycling. I also love to cook.

Age: 53
In practice since: 2012
Gender: Female

Education

Vanderbilt University: Residency
Vanderbilt University: Fellowship
National Naval Medical Center: Internship
University of Maryland: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1407800295

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Emily E. Cole, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

165 ratings

Patient ratings

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

5.0

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Provider discussed treatment options

5.0

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 22, 2026

5.0

Great Doctor

Verified Patient

June 7, 2026

5.0

Dr. Cole is an amazing provider

Verified Patient

June 3, 2026

5.0

Dr. Cole is excellent!

Verified Patient

May 25, 2026

5.0

The care team is stellar

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

Special recognitions

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