Emily Cole, MD
Medical Doctor
Urology (board certified)
Urology-gynecology (board certified)
Insurance
Emily Cole, MD
Medical Doctor
Urology (board certified)
Urology-gynecology (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Frost Street North8010 Frost St.
Second and Third Floors
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Emily Cole, MD
As a Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgeon, I find myself dealing primarily with quality of life issues. Many of these issues can be difficult to bring up and talk about but are incredibly lifestyle limiting to patients. I strive to create an environment where it is easy to talk about such problems. I also try to establish a relationship through which we work together to try and achieve the best outcome. I have always loved working with and helping people and wanted to be a physician since I was eight years old. I am passionate about education and ensure that my patients are always well informed about their issues and about what options they have for improvement. Outside of work, I love photography, travel and road cycling. I also love to cook.
Age:50
In practice since:2012
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
Vanderbilt University:Residency
Vanderbilt University:Fellowship
National Naval Medical Center:Internship
University of Maryland:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1407800295
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Emily Cole, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
116 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 27, 2023
5.0
Dr. Cole is an outstanding urologist. Very well prepared and thorough!!!
Verified PatientMay 19, 2023
5.0
Absolutely would refer Dr.Emily Cole
Verified PatientApril 19, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Cole took her time to explain all options felt well cared for.
Verified PatientApril 15, 2023
5.0
Excellent MD
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Over 50 recognitions
Emily Cole, MD, has received over 50 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Emily Cole, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Over 50 recognitions
Emily Cole, MD, has received over 50 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Emily Cole, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.