Emily E. Cole, MD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Urology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Emily E. Cole, MD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Urology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Frost Street North Urology
8010 Frost St.
Suite 268
San Diego, CA 92123-4205
Get directions
858-939-8372
Fax: 858-939-8376
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Emily E. Cole, MD
As a Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgeon, I find myself dealing primarily with quality of life issues. Many of these issues can be difficult to bring up and talk about but are incredibly lifestyle limiting to patients. I strive to create an environment where it is easy to talk about such problems. I also try to establish a relationship through which we work together to try and achieve the best outcome. I have always loved working with and helping people and wanted to be a physician since I was eight years old. I am passionate about education and ensure that my patients are always well informed about their issues and about what options they have for improvement. I am committed to delivering safe, high-quality care and have been designated a Surgeon of Excellence in Robotic Surgery by the Surgical Review Corporation. Outside of work, I love photography, travel and road cycling. I also love to cook.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1407800295
Insurance plans accepted
Emily E. Cole, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
165 ratings
Patient ratings
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
5.0
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Provider discussed treatment options
5.0
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 22, 2026
5.0
Great Doctor
Verified Patient
June 7, 2026
5.0
Dr. Cole is an amazing provider
Verified Patient
June 3, 2026
5.0
Dr. Cole is excellent!
Verified Patient
May 25, 2026
5.0
The care team is stellar
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Emily E. Cole, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Emily E. Cole, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.