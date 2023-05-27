About Emily Cole, MD

As a Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgeon, I find myself dealing primarily with quality of life issues. Many of these issues can be difficult to bring up and talk about but are incredibly lifestyle limiting to patients. I strive to create an environment where it is easy to talk about such problems. I also try to establish a relationship through which we work together to try and achieve the best outcome. I have always loved working with and helping people and wanted to be a physician since I was eight years old. I am passionate about education and ensure that my patients are always well informed about their issues and about what options they have for improvement. Outside of work, I love photography, travel and road cycling. I also love to cook.

Age: 50

In practice since: 2012

Gender: Female

Languages: English

Education Vanderbilt University : Residency

Vanderbilt University : Fellowship

National Naval Medical Center : Internship

University of Maryland : Medical School



NPI 1407800295