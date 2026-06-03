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Emily C. Gould, NP

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Nurse practitioner (NP)

Family medicine

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

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Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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Sharp Rees-Stealy Kearny Mesa Family and Internal Medicine

858-499-2710
Fax: 858-262-8663

8975 Balboa Ave
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92123

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Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Kearny Mesa Family and Internal Medicine

    8975 Balboa Ave
    Floor 2
    San Diego, CA 92123
    Get directions

    858-499-2710
    Fax: 858-262-8663

About Emily C. Gould, NP

The Sharp Experience means cultivating a shared plan to promote wellness and optimal health that meets the needs of the patient.

Gender: Female

Education

San Diego State University: Graduate School

NPI

1518481266

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

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