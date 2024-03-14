Medical doctor (MD)
General surgery
Vascular surgery (board certified)
Medical doctor (MD)
General surgery
Vascular surgery (board certified)
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
1045 E Pennsylvania Ave1045 E Pennsylvania Ave
Escondido, CA 92025
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
-
Saturday
-
Sunday
About Enrique Moreno Martinez, MD
Age:42
In practice since:2023
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
Universidad Libra Barranquilla Campus:Medical School
University of Miami - Jackson Memorial Hospital:Fellowship
Montefiore Medical Center / Albert Einstein College of Medicine:Internship
Fundacian Santa Fe de Bogota:Internship
University of Texas Medical Branch:Residency
Yeshiva University - Albert Einstein School of Medicine:Residency
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1225349079
Insurance plans accepted
Enrique Moreno Martinez, MD, accepts 15 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Enrique Moreno Martinez, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Enrique Moreno Martinez, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.