Eric Goodman, MD
About Eric Goodman, MD
The radiology exams performed at Sharp HealthCare are of the highest quality and interpreted with great skill and care. As a radiologist, I do not routinely meet with patients but am trained to perform and interpret X-rays, ultrasounds, CT scans and MRIs.
Age:54
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Beth Israel Medical Center:Residency
New York University:Internship
Tel-Aviv University (Israel):Medical School
NPI
1891704177
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Eric Goodman, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Eric Goodman, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
