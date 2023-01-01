About Eric Goodman, MD

The radiology exams performed at Sharp HealthCare are of the highest quality and interpreted with great skill and care. As a radiologist, I do not routinely meet with patients but am trained to perform and interpret X-rays, ultrasounds, CT scans and MRIs.

Age: 54

Gender: Male

Languages: English

Education Beth Israel Medical Center : Residency

New York University : Internship

Tel-Aviv University (Israel) : Medical School



NPI 1891704177