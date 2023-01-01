Eric Orr, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
General surgery (board certified)
Insurance
Eric Orr, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
General surgery (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Grossmont Surgical Associates5565 Grossmont Center Dr
Suite 1-221
La Mesa, CA 91942
Get directions
About Eric Orr, MD
I was moved to attend medical school after I had the opportunity to observe a physician in a rural setting in South America. I enjoy surgery specifically because it allows me to identify a specific problem, contemplate the correct way to fix it in my view and then to take steps to repair it. When I am finished, the patient is complete again and able to go about their daily life. Part of my goal in caring for my patients is to make them at ease. I work to make sure each individual understands the surgery and disease process, recovery time and what they will go through during the healing period. I work in collecting health history, discussing tests they have had and specific symptoms. Just by taking the time to speak with each person, I receive valuable information on their condition. Tapping into my patients’ thoughts is key in providing optimal care. My outside interests include hiking and riding horses.
Age:68
Gender:Male
Name pronunciation:Or
Languages:English
Education
University of Colorado:Medical School
Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital:Residency
Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital:Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Appendectomy
- Biopsy
- Breast cancer
- Breast disease
- Cancer surgery
- Colon surgery
- Gallbladder surgery
- Hemorrhoids
- Hernia repair
- Hernia repair - robotic assisted
- Inguinal (groin) hernia repair
- Laparoscopic colectomy
- Laparoscopic intra-abdominal surgery
- Laparoscopic surgery
- Linx reflux management system
- Lipoma surgery
- Melanoma surgery
- Minimally invasive surgery
- Pilonidal cyst
- Pressure sores
- Robotic-assisted surgery
- Robotic-assisted surgery - gallbladder
- Umbilical hernia repair
- Ventral hernia repair
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1730195694
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Eric Orr, MD, accepts 35 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Eric Orr, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Eric Orr, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Guardian Angel recognitions
Eric Orr, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Eric Orr, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.