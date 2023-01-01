About Eric Orr, MD

I was moved to attend medical school after I had the opportunity to observe a physician in a rural setting in South America. I enjoy surgery specifically because it allows me to identify a specific problem, contemplate the correct way to fix it in my view and then to take steps to repair it. When I am finished, the patient is complete again and able to go about their daily life. Part of my goal in caring for my patients is to make them at ease. I work to make sure each individual understands the surgery and disease process, recovery time and what they will go through during the healing period. I work in collecting health history, discussing tests they have had and specific symptoms. Just by taking the time to speak with each person, I receive valuable information on their condition. Tapping into my patients’ thoughts is key in providing optimal care. My outside interests include hiking and riding horses.

Age: 68

Gender: Male

Name pronunciation: Or

Languages: English

Education University of Colorado : Medical School

Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital : Residency

Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital : Internship



Hospital affiliation Sharp Grossmont Hospital



