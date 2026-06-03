Back to work after a serious injury
After stepping in to stop an assault, Dr. Eric Reed heard a crack in his neck and went limp.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Pediatrics
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Pediatrics
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Not accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa Pediatrics
5525 Grossmont Center Drive
Floor 5
La Mesa, CA 91942-3009
Get directions
858-499-2701
Fax: 619-644-6909
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
I became a physician – in particular a pediatrician – to assist in fostering our future generations toward achieving their highest potential. I believe optimal health is a balance of physical, mental and emotional well being. As a doctor, my aim is to support a patient and their family in all aspects of staying healthy, which includes a bigger vision than simply treating illness and relieving symptoms. I enjoy supporting patients and families in making healthy choices in diet and exercise, addressing any underlying mental health issues, and instill trust in my role as their ally in creating and sustaining overall good health. When I am not working, I love spending time with my wife, three children and two dogs, and often explore the many outdoor natural treasures of our beautiful region.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1134416282
Eric J. Reed, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
4.9
79 ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
5.0
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
5.0
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
5.0
Verified Patient
June 29, 2026
5.0
Dr Reed is very professional and personable. You can tell he truly cares for his patients.
Verified Patient
June 27, 2026
4.6
Dr. Reed is very thorough in his care; grateful for all the precautions & preventative measures he takes to care for his patients.
Verified Patient
June 11, 2026
5.0
Dr. Reed, is so respectful, so caring.
Verified Patient
May 24, 2026
5.0
We are grateful to have Dr. Reed as our son's pediatrician; that's why we are willing to drive 30 min each way to see him.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Eric J. Reed, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Eric J. Reed, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
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