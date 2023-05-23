Eric Reed, MD
Medical Doctor
Pediatrics (board certified)
Eric Reed, MD
Medical Doctor
Pediatrics (board certified)
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa5525 Grossmont Center Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Eric Reed, MD
I became a physician – in particular a pediatrician – to assist in fostering our future generations toward achieving their highest potential. I believe optimal health is a balance of physical, mental and emotional well being. As a doctor, my aim is to support a patient and their family in all aspects of staying healthy, which includes a bigger vision than simply treating illness and relieving symptoms. I enjoy supporting patients and families in making healthy choices in diet and exercise, addressing any underlying mental health issues, and instill trust in my role as their ally in creating and sustaining overall good health. When I am not working, I love spending time with my wife, three children and two dogs, and often explore the many outdoor natural treasures of our beautiful region.
Age:49
In practice since:2013
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
University of California, San Diego:Internship
University of California, San Diego:Residency
University of Nebraska:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Asthma
- Chronic cough
- Circumcision - pediatrics
- Down syndrome
- Eczema
- Esophageal reflux
- LGBTQ health
- Lifestyle Medicine
- Parenting guidance
- Preventive medicine
NPI
1134416282
Insurance plans accepted
Eric Reed, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
142 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 23, 2023
5.0
Dr. Reed is a phenomenal physician he is gentle and patient when waiting for the child's response to his questions. He is phenomenal at explaining to the parents what he is doing, going to do, or what has happened. He gives honest opinions and is easy to have a conversation with.
Verified PatientMay 21, 2023
5.0
He is an amazing pediatrician
Verified PatientMay 21, 2023
5.0
Dr Reed is always thoughtful and listens to our concerns.
Verified PatientMay 6, 2023
5.0
Dr.reed always goes above and beyond with haziel. Helps me make proper choices for their health. His the best
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Eric Reed, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Eric Reed, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
