I became a physician – in particular a pediatrician – to assist in fostering our future generations toward achieving their highest potential. I believe optimal health is a balance of physical, mental and emotional well being. As a doctor, my aim is to support a patient and their family in all aspects of staying healthy, which includes a bigger vision than simply treating illness and relieving symptoms. I enjoy supporting patients and families in making healthy choices in diet and exercise, addressing any underlying mental health issues, and instill trust in my role as their ally in creating and sustaining overall good health. When I am not working, I love spending time with my wife, three children and two dogs, and often explore the many outdoor natural treasures of our beautiful region.

Age: 49

In practice since: 2013

Gender: Male

Languages: English , Spanish

Education University of California, San Diego : Internship

University of California, San Diego : Residency

University of Nebraska : Medical School



Areas of focus Asthma

Chronic cough

Circumcision - pediatrics

Down syndrome

Eczema

Esophageal reflux

LGBTQ health

Lifestyle Medicine

Parenting guidance

Preventive medicine

