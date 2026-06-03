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Eric J. Reed, MD

4.9

79 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Pediatrics

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Not accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa Pediatrics

858-499-2701
Fax: 619-644-6909

5525 Grossmont Center Drive
Floor 5
La Mesa, CA 91942-3009

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Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa Pediatrics

    5525 Grossmont Center Drive
    Floor 5
    La Mesa, CA 91942-3009
    Get directions

    858-499-2701
    Fax: 619-644-6909

Care schedule

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About Eric J. Reed, MD

I became a physician – in particular a pediatrician – to assist in fostering our future generations toward achieving their highest potential. I believe optimal health is a balance of physical, mental and emotional well being. As a doctor, my aim is to support a patient and their family in all aspects of staying healthy, which includes a bigger vision than simply treating illness and relieving symptoms. I enjoy supporting patients and families in making healthy choices in diet and exercise, addressing any underlying mental health issues, and instill trust in my role as their ally in creating and sustaining overall good health. When I am not working, I love spending time with my wife, three children and two dogs, and often explore the many outdoor natural treasures of our beautiful region.

Age: 52
In practice since: 2013
Gender: Male
Languages: English, Spanish

Education

University of California, San Diego: Internship
University of California, San Diego: Residency
University of Nebraska: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1134416282

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Eric J. Reed, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

79 ratings

Patient ratings

Provider discussed treatment options

4.9

Provider included you in decisions

5.0

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

5.0

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

5.0

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 29, 2026

5.0

Dr Reed is very professional and personable. You can tell he truly cares for his patients.

Verified Patient

June 27, 2026

4.6

Dr. Reed is very thorough in his care; grateful for all the precautions & preventative measures he takes to care for his patients.

Verified Patient

June 11, 2026

5.0

Dr. Reed, is so respectful, so caring.

Verified Patient

May 24, 2026

5.0

We are grateful to have Dr. Reed as our son's pediatrician; that's why we are willing to drive 30 min each way to see him.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

Special recognitions

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Featured in Sharp Health News

Eric J. Reed, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.

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