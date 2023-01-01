Erick Mafong, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Dermatology (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
- 6386 Alvarado Ct
Suite 205
San Diego, CA 92120
Dermatology & Laser Center of San Diego319 F St
Suite 102
Chula Vista, CA 91910
About Erick Mafong, MD
Age:40
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
UC San Diego Medical Center:Internship
Laser and Skin Surgery Center of New York:Fellowship
New York University:Residency
University of California, San Diego:Medical School
NPI
1033113725
Insurance plans accepted
Erick Mafong, MD, accepts 16 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
