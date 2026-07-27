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Erick A. Mafong, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Dermatology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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Dermatology & Laser Center of San Diego

619-229-0361
Fax: 619-287-2121

6386 Alvarado Ct
Suite 205
San Diego, CA 92120

Dermatology & Laser Center of San Diego

619-229-0361
Fax: 619-287-2121

344 F Street
Suite 200
Chula Vista, CA 91910

Dermatology & Laser Center of San Diego

619-776-3892
Fax: 619-298-9591

4060 Fourth Avenue
Suite 209
San Diego, CA 92103

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Dermatology & Laser Center of San Diego

    6386 Alvarado Ct
    Suite 205
    San Diego, CA 92120
    Get directions

    619-229-0361
    Fax: 619-287-2121

  2. Dermatology & Laser Center of San Diego

    344 F Street
    Suite 200
    Chula Vista, CA 91910
    Get directions

    619-229-0361
    Fax: 619-287-2121

  3. Dermatology & Laser Center of San Diego

    4060 Fourth Avenue
    Suite 209
    San Diego, CA 92103
    Get directions

    619-776-3892
    Fax: 619-298-9591

Care schedule

Dermatology & Laser Center of San Diego

344 F Street

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    Monday

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    Tuesday

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    Wednesday

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    Thursday

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    Friday

Dermatology & Laser Center of San Diego

4060 Fourth Avenue

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    Monday

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    Tuesday

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    Wednesday

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    Thursday

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    Friday

About Erick A. Mafong, MD

Age: 55
Gender: Male
Languages: Spanish

Education

UC San Diego Medical Center: Internship
Laser and Skin Surgery Center of New York: Fellowship
New York University: Residency
University of California, San Diego: Medical School

NPI

1033113725

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Erick A. Mafong, MD, accepts 14 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.