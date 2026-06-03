Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Rheumatology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Rheumatology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
San Ysidro Health Center
875 El Cajon Blvd
El Cajon, CA 92020
Get directions
619-662-4100
Fax: 619-785-3356
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Erin K. Hammett, DO
Education
NPI
1467884098
Insurance plans accepted
Erin K. Hammett, DO, accepts 16 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Erin K. Hammett, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.