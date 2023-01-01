Scheduling not available for this provider
About Erin King, MD
I participate in the Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group Climate and Planetary Health Committee because I have an interest in addressing the impact of climate change on human health. To understand more about this impact and how Sharp HealthCare is engaged in solutions, read about our All Ways Green initiative.
Age:40
In practice since:2015
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
Cornell University:Medical School
University of California, San Diego:Residency
NPI
1659652675
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Erin King, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Erin King, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
