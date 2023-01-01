About Erin King, MD

I participate in the Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group Climate and Planetary Health Committee because I have an interest in addressing the impact of climate change on human health. To understand more about this impact and how Sharp HealthCare is engaged in solutions, read about our All Ways Green initiative.

Age: 40

In practice since: 2015

Gender: Female

Languages: English

Education Cornell University : Medical School

University of California, San Diego : Residency



NPI 1659652675