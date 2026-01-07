Doctor of medicine (MD)
Gastroenterology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Gastroenterology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
2929 Health Center Drive
San Diego, CA 92123
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Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch
10670 Wexford St.
San Diego, CA 92131
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About Erin Song, MD
Education
NPI
1275094344
Patient Portal
Insurance plans accepted
Erin Song, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Erin Song, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.