Ratings and reviews

Patient ratings

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

Patient reviews

Verified Patient May 24, 2023 5.0 Dr. Kim was very thorough and explained pros & cons. Anticipation of pain was worse than injection, so glad for his technique.

Verified Patient May 17, 2023 5.0 Dr. Kim was so kind and understanding regarding my pain. He was very gentle and had an excellent bed side manner. Sincere thanks for taking care of me, Dr. Kim.

Verified Patient May 16, 2023 5.0 Dr. Ernest Kim was great, I appreciate his help!