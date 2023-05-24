Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Sports medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Sports medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Not accepting new patients
Book appointment
First available
Loading...
Loading...
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo16899 W Bernardo Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Ernest Kim, MD
Age:38
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
St. George's University:Medical School
Loyola University:Internship
Loyola University (Chicago):Residency
NPI
1124414925
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Ernest Kim, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
175 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 24, 2023
5.0
Dr. Kim was very thorough and explained pros & cons. Anticipation of pain was worse than injection, so glad for his technique.
Verified PatientMay 17, 2023
5.0
Dr. Kim was so kind and understanding regarding my pain. He was very gentle and had an excellent bed side manner. Sincere thanks for taking care of me, Dr. Kim.
Verified PatientMay 16, 2023
5.0
Dr. Ernest Kim was great, I appreciate his help!
Verified PatientMay 13, 2023
5.0
Dr. Kim was clear, direct, and informative. There was no hesitation in his responses to my questions or concerns.
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ernest Kim, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ernest Kim, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.