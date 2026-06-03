Patient reviews

Verified Patient June 29, 2026 5.0 Shoulder rotator cuff evaluation was as expected. Dr. Kim is very professional and I have complete confidence in his care.

Verified Patient June 25, 2026 5.0 This was my first visit with Dr. Kim and I liked him very much. He explained everything to me, listened to me, and was able to answer all my questions.

Verified Patient June 19, 2026 2.2 I would never recommend this Dr. And Ive never felt like this before. I honestly felt like he didnt listen to my concerns. He knows how to do his job but his bedside manner leaves alot to be desired unfortunately.