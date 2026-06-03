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Ernest S. Kim, MD

4.7

319 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Sports medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Not accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa Sports Medicine/Orthopedics

619-644-6500

5525 Grossmont Center Drive
Floor 6
San Diego, CA 91942-3009

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Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa Sports Medicine/Orthopedics

    5525 Grossmont Center Drive
    Floor 6
    San Diego, CA 91942-3009
    Get directions

    619-644-6500

About Ernest S. Kim, MD

Age: 41
Gender: Male
Languages: Korean

Education

St. George's University: Medical School
Loyola University: Internship
Loyola University (Chicago): Residency

NPI

1124414925

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Ernest S. Kim, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.7

319 ratings

Patient ratings

Provider included you in decisions

4.7

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.7

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.7

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.8

Provider discussed treatment options

4.7

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 29, 2026

5.0

Shoulder rotator cuff evaluation was as expected. Dr. Kim is very professional and I have complete confidence in his care.

Verified Patient

June 25, 2026

5.0

This was my first visit with Dr. Kim and I liked him very much. He explained everything to me, listened to me, and was able to answer all my questions.

Verified Patient

June 19, 2026

2.2

I would never recommend this Dr. And Ive never felt like this before. I honestly felt like he didnt listen to my concerns. He knows how to do his job but his bedside manner leaves alot to be desired unfortunately.

Verified Patient

June 17, 2026

5.0

Dr Kim was personable and took the time to thoroughly understand my concerns. He was able to diagnose my issue by running me through a series of motions to hone in on the exact problem. Excellent care.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.