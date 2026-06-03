Doctor of medicine (MD)
Sports medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Sports medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Not accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa Sports Medicine/Orthopedics
5525 Grossmont Center Drive
Floor 6
San Diego, CA 91942-3009
Get directions
About Ernest S. Kim, MD
Education
NPI
1124414925
Insurance plans accepted
Ernest S. Kim, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.7
319 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider included you in decisions
4.7
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.7
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.7
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Provider discussed treatment options
4.7
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 29, 2026
5.0
Shoulder rotator cuff evaluation was as expected. Dr. Kim is very professional and I have complete confidence in his care.
Verified Patient
June 25, 2026
5.0
This was my first visit with Dr. Kim and I liked him very much. He explained everything to me, listened to me, and was able to answer all my questions.
Verified Patient
June 19, 2026
2.2
I would never recommend this Dr. And Ive never felt like this before. I honestly felt like he didnt listen to my concerns. He knows how to do his job but his bedside manner leaves alot to be desired unfortunately.
Verified Patient
June 17, 2026
5.0
Dr Kim was personable and took the time to thoroughly understand my concerns. He was able to diagnose my issue by running me through a series of motions to hone in on the exact problem. Excellent care.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ernest S. Kim, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.