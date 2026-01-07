Provider Image

Evan Winograd, MD

No ratings available

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Neurological surgery

A medical group is a network of doctors contracted by health plans to provide patient care. To verify insurance coverage for specific medical groups, contact your health plan.Learn more.

Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients

Book appointment

Call to schedule

North County Neurosurgery

442-273-5056

6125 Paseo Del Norte
Suite 140
Carlsbad, CA 92011

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. North County Neurosurgery

    6125 Paseo Del Norte
    Suite 140
    Carlsbad, CA 92011
    Get directions

    442-273-5056

Care schedule

  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

About Evan Winograd, MD

Age: 40
Gender: Male
Languages: English

Education

University of Buffalo: Residency
Sackler School of Medicine: Medical School
University of Colorado: Fellowship

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1538426549

Patient Portal

Connect with Evan Winograd, MD, via the Sharp app

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Self-service platform to manage health care, including messaging doctors, viewing test results and more.

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image

Recognize this provider

Have you and your family received exceptional care from Evan Winograd, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.