Faizi Hai, MD

No ratings available
Medical doctor (MD)
Gastroenterology (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Accepting new patients
(over age 18 only)

  1. San Diego Advanced Gastroenterology Associates
    5565 Grossmont Center Drive
    Building 1 Suite 112
    La Mesa, CA 91942-3019
    619-303-9000
    Fax: 619-303-9999

    Monday
    Tuesday
    Wednesday
    Thursday
    Friday

About Faizi Hai, MD

Age:
 33
Gender:
 Male
Education
UB Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences:
 Medical School
Scripps Green Hospital:
 Fellowship
Scripps Green Hospital:
 Residency
University of Buffalo:
 Internship
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1639523228

Faizi Hai, MD, accepts 16 health insurance plans.

