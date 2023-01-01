Provider Image

Farah Dawood, MD

No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Cardiac electrophysiology (board certified)
Cardiovascular disease
Internal medicine (board certified)
Insurance

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Book appointment

Location and phone

  1. 1380 El Cajon Blvd
    Suite 100
    El Cajon, CA 92020
    Get directions
    619-867-0557
  2. 8851 Center Dr
    Suite 304
    La Mesa, CA 91942
    Get directions
    619-867-0557
  3. Sherev Heart and Vascular Clinic
    752 Medical Center Ct
    Suite 207
    Chula Vista, CA 91911
    Get directions
    619-867-0557

Care schedule

Sherev Heart and Vascular Clinic
752 Medical Center Ct
  •  
    Monday
  •  
    Tuesday
  •  
    Wednesday
  •  
    Thursday
  •  
    Friday

About Farah Dawood, MD

Age:
 44
In practice since:
 2020
Gender:
 Female
Languages: 
English
Education
Virginia Commonwealth University:
 Medical School
University of California, San Diego:
 Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1922263466

Insurance plans accepted

Farah Dawood, MD, accepts 32 health insurance plans.

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Guardian Angel recognitions
Farah Dawood, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Farah Dawood, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.