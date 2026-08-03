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Farah Z. Dawood, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Cardiac electrophysiology

(board certified)

Cardiology

Cardiovascular disease

Internal medicine

(board certified)

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

Schedule an appointment

Call to schedule

Sherev Heart and Vascular Clinic

619-867-0557

752 Medical Center Ct
Suite 207
Chula Vista, CA 91911

Sherev Heart and Vascular Clinic

619-867-0557

1380 El Cajon Blvd
Suite 100
El Cajon, CA 92020

Sherev Heart and Vascular Clinic, Inc

619-867-0557
Fax: 619-867-0558

1926 Via Centre
Suite B
Vista, CA 92081

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sherev Heart and Vascular Clinic

    752 Medical Center Ct
    Suite 207
    Chula Vista, CA 91911
    Get directions

    619-867-0557

  2. Sherev Heart and Vascular Clinic

    1380 El Cajon Blvd
    Suite 100
    El Cajon, CA 92020
    Get directions

    619-867-0557

  3. Sherev Heart and Vascular Clinic, Inc

    1926 Via Centre
    Suite B
    Vista, CA 92081
    Get directions

    619-867-0557
    Fax: 619-867-0558

About Farah Z. Dawood, MD

Age: 47
In practice since: 2020
Gender: Female
Languages: Arabic, Chaldean

Education

Virginia Commonwealth University: Medical School
University of California, San Diego: Fellowship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1922263466

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Farah Z. Dawood, MD, accepts 29 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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