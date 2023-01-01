Farah Dawood, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Cardiac electrophysiology (board certified)
Cardiovascular disease
Internal medicine (board certified)
Farah Dawood, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Cardiac electrophysiology (board certified)
Cardiovascular disease
Internal medicine (board certified)
Location and phone
- 1380 El Cajon Blvd
Suite 100
El Cajon, CA 92020
Get directions
- 8851 Center Dr
Suite 304
La Mesa, CA 91942
Get directions
Sherev Heart and Vascular Clinic752 Medical Center Ct
Suite 207
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Get directions
Care schedule
Sherev Heart and Vascular Clinic752 Medical Center Ct
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Farah Dawood, MD
Age:44
In practice since:2020
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
Virginia Commonwealth University:Medical School
University of California, San Diego:Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1922263466
Insurance plans accepted
Farah Dawood, MD, accepts 32 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Farah Dawood, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Farah Dawood, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Guardian Angel recognitions
Farah Dawood, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Farah Dawood, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.