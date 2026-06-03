Doctor of medicine (MD)
Endocrinology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Endocrinology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Advanced Metabolic Care + Research Inc.
625 W Citracado Pkwy
Suite 108
Escondido, CA 92025
Get directions
760-743-1431
Fax: 760-294-2902
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Farhad Farjoudi, MD
Education
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1215251822
Insurance plans accepted
Farhad Farjoudi, MD, accepts 16 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Farhad Farjoudi, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Farhad Farjoudi, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.