Farhad Farjoudi, MD

Medical doctor (MD)
Endocrinology (board certified)

Accepting new patients
Location and phone

  1. Arch Health Medical Group
    2125 Citracado Parkway
    Escondido, CA 92029
    760-294-2266
  2. Arch Health Medical Group
    15611 Pomerado Rd
    Suite 400
    Poway, CA 92064
    858-675-3293
  3. Graybill Medical Group
    225 E 2nd Ave
    Escondido, CA 92025
About Farhad Farjoudi, MD

Age:
 48
In practice since:
 2023
Gender:
 Male
Education
Islamic Azad University School of Medicine:
 Medical School
University of Nevada Las Vegas (UNLV) School of Medicine:
 Internship
UCSD Medical Center - San Diego:
 Fellowship
University of Nevada Las Vegas (UNLV) School of Medicine:
 Residency
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1215251822

