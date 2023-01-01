Farhad Farjoudi, MD
No ratings available
Medical doctor (MD)
Endocrinology (board certified)
Location and phone
Arch Health Medical Group2125 Citracado Parkway
Escondido, CA 92029
Get directions
Arch Health Medical Group15611 Pomerado Rd
Suite 400
Poway, CA 92064
Get directions
Graybill Medical Group225 E 2nd Ave
Escondido, CA 92025
Get directions
About Farhad Farjoudi, MD
Age:48
In practice since:2023
Gender:Male
Education
Islamic Azad University School of Medicine:Medical School
University of Nevada Las Vegas (UNLV) School of Medicine:Internship
UCSD Medical Center - San Diego:Fellowship
University of Nevada Las Vegas (UNLV) School of Medicine:Residency
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1215251822
Special recognitions
