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Farhad Farjoudi, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Endocrinology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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Advanced Metabolic Care + Research Inc.

760-743-1431
Fax: 760-294-2902

625 W Citracado Pkwy
Suite 108
Escondido, CA 92025

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Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Advanced Metabolic Care + Research Inc.

    625 W Citracado Pkwy
    Suite 108
    Escondido, CA 92025
    Get directions

    760-743-1431
    Fax: 760-294-2902

Care schedule

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About Farhad Farjoudi, MD

Age: 50
In practice since: 2023
Gender: Male
Languages: Farsi

Education

UCSD Medical Center - San Diego: Fellowship
Islamic Azad University School of Medicine: Medical School
University of Nevada Las Vegas (UNLV) School of Medicine: Internship
University of Nevada Las Vegas (UNLV) School of Medicine: Residency

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1215251822

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Farhad Farjoudi, MD, accepts 16 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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