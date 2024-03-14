Provider Image

Fariba Farhidvash, MD

No ratings available
Medical doctor (MD)
Neurology (board certified)
Insurance

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients

Location and phone

  1. The Neuron Clinic
    450 4th Ave
    Suite 214
    Chula Vista, CA 91910
    Get directions
    619-425-3840
    Fax: 619-425-3842
  2. The Neuron Clinic
    44045 Margarita Rd
    Suite 106
    Temecula, CA 92592
    Get directions
    951-462-4624
    Fax: 951-462-4625

About Fariba Farhidvash, MD

Gender:
 Female
Education
Emory University:
 Residency
Emory University:
 Medical School
Emory University:
 Internship
Vanderbilt University:
 Fellowship
NPI
1831277946
Patient Portal

Insurance plans accepted

Fariba Farhidvash, MD, accepts 16 health insurance plans.

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Fariba Farhidvash, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.