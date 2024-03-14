Medical doctor (MD)
Neurology (board certified)
Medical doctor (MD)
Neurology (board certified)
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
The Neuron Clinic450 4th Ave
Suite 214
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Get directions619-425-3840
Fax: 619-425-3842
The Neuron Clinic44045 Margarita Rd
Suite 106
Temecula, CA 92592
Get directions951-462-4624
Fax: 951-462-4625
About Fariba Farhidvash, MD
Gender:Female
Education
Emory University:Residency
Emory University:Medical School
Emory University:Internship
Vanderbilt University:Fellowship
NPI
1831277946
Patient Portal
Insurance plans accepted
Fariba Farhidvash, MD, accepts 16 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Fariba Farhidvash, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Fariba Farhidvash, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.