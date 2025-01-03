Provider Image

Felipe Cameroamortegui, DO

Doctor of osteopathy (DO)
Pediatrics (board certified)

  1. Children's Primary Care Medical Group

    865 3rd Ave
    Suite 101
    Chula Vista, CA 91911
    619-426-7910

About Felipe Cameroamortegui, DO

Age:

 41

Gender:

 Male

Education

Michigan State University:

 Medical School

Childrens Hospital of Michigan:

 Residency

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1265886196

Insurance plans accepted

Felipe Cameroamortegui, DO, accepts 4 health insurance plans.

Special recognitions

