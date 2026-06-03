Doctor of medicine (MD)
Nephrology
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Nephrology
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Balboa Nephrology Group
655 Euclid Ave
Suite 303
National City, CA 91950
Get directions
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
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Saturday
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Sunday
About Fharak Maa Chip, MD
Education
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1245518414
Insurance plans accepted
Fharak Maa Chip, MD, accepts 47 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Fharak Maa Chip, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Fharak Maa Chip, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.