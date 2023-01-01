Provider Image

Fharak Maa Chip, MD

No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Nephrology (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Insurance

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Book appointment

Location and phone

  1. Balboa Nephrology Group
    655 Euclid Ave
    Suite 303
    National City, CA 91950
    Get directions
    619-475-4900

Care schedule

  •  
    Monday
  •  
    Tuesday
  •  
    Wednesday
  •  
    Thursday
  •  
    Friday
  •  
    Saturday
  •  
    Sunday

About Fharak Maa Chip, MD

Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English
Education
Alameda County Medical Center:
 Residency
Alameda County Medical Center:
 Internship
Universidad Autónoma de Baja California (Mexico):
 Medical School
University of California, Los Angeles:
 Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1245518414

Insurance plans accepted

Fharak Maa Chip, MD, accepts 49 health insurance plans.

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Fharak Maa Chip, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.