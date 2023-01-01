Fharak Maa Chip, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Nephrology (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Balboa Nephrology Group655 Euclid Ave
Suite 303
National City, CA 91950
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
-
Saturday
-
Sunday
About Fharak Maa Chip, MD
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Alameda County Medical Center:Residency
Alameda County Medical Center:Internship
Universidad Autónoma de Baja California (Mexico):Medical School
University of California, Los Angeles:Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1245518414
Insurance plans accepted
Fharak Maa Chip, MD, accepts 49 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
