Frank Grassi, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Critical care medicine (board certified)
Internal medicine (board certified)
Pulmonary disease (board certified)
Frank Grassi, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Critical care medicine (board certified)
Internal medicine (board certified)
Pulmonary disease (board certified)
Scheduling not available for this provider
Appointment scheduling is not available for this provider due to their specialty.
About Frank Grassi, MD
Age:52
In practice since:2021
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Naval Medical Center San Diego:Fellowship
Naval Aerospace Medical Institute:Fellowship
Naval Medical Center San Diego:Residency
Tulane University:Medical School
Naval Medical Center San Diego:Internship
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1659342624
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Frank Grassi, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Frank Grassi, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.