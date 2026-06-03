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Gabriel Gil, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Family medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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Lomita Family Medical Group

619-465-3121
Fax: 619-465-6708

903 Cardiff St
San Diego, CA 92114

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Location and phone

  1. Lomita Family Medical Group

    903 Cardiff St
    San Diego, CA 92114
    Get directions

    619-465-3121
    Fax: 619-465-6708

Care schedule

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About Gabriel Gil, MD

Age: 76
In practice since: 2004
Gender: Male
Languages: Spanish

Education

New York Medical College: Residency
New York Medical College: Fellowship

NPI

1548361587

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Gabriel Gil, MD, accepts 17 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.