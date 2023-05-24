About Gabriel Murillo, MD

I am currently only accepting newborn patients. Serving children from newborns to adolescents is where I feel the most intellectually inspired and personally fulfilled. I enjoy celebrating with families in the birth of their newborn and seeing children flourish in their academics and extracurricular activities. I admire that children are genuine and spontaneous. I strive to be an active listener, teacher and compassionate provider. I love being part of the medical healing process for my patient. I aim to provide quality medical attention to every patient entrusted to my care. When I am not working, I enjoy spending time with my family, playing the piano and engaging in cross-country running.

Age: 38

In practice since: 2014

Gender: Male

Languages: English , Spanish

Education University of California, San Diego : Medical School

University of Southern California Medical Center : Residency

University of Southern California Medical Center : Internship



NPI 1336569276