Medical Doctor
Pediatrics (board certified)
Insurance
Medical Doctor
Pediatrics (board certified)
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Accepting newborn patients only
Book appointment
First available
Loading...
Loading...
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch1400 E Palomar St.
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Gabriel Murillo, MD
I am currently only accepting newborn patients. Serving children from newborns to adolescents is where I feel the most intellectually inspired and personally fulfilled. I enjoy celebrating with families in the birth of their newborn and seeing children flourish in their academics and extracurricular activities. I admire that children are genuine and spontaneous. I strive to be an active listener, teacher and compassionate provider. I love being part of the medical healing process for my patient. I aim to provide quality medical attention to every patient entrusted to my care. When I am not working, I enjoy spending time with my family, playing the piano and engaging in cross-country running.
Age:38
In practice since:2014
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
University of California, San Diego:Medical School
University of Southern California Medical Center:Residency
University of Southern California Medical Center:Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Allergy testing
- Allergy treatment
- Asthma
- Blood disorders
- Chronic cough
- Circumcision - pediatrics
- Colic
- Colitis
- Depression
- Eczema
- Enuresis (bed wetting)
- Esophageal reflux
- Growth problems
- Headache
- Heartburn
- Irritable bowel syndrome
- Learning disabilities/dyslexia
- Nutrition
- Parenting guidance
- Preventive medicine
- Recurrent infections
- Scoliosis
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Spina bifida
- Tuberculosis
- Vertigo
- Wart treatment
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1336569276
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Gabriel Murillo, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
118 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 24, 2023
5.0
Dr Murrillo has always been pleasant, caring, and engaging with Levi. We always feel comfortable and feel he listens and acknowledges all our concerns. He is the reason why we haven't changed health care providers/insurance.
Verified PatientMay 24, 2023
5.0
Dr Murillo genuinely cares for his patients
Verified PatientMay 21, 2023
5.0
Dr Murillo is awesome with my children. Very personable.
Verified PatientMay 1, 2023
5.0
Dr Murillo is attentive, thoughtful and is so helpful!
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Gabriel Murillo, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Gabriel Murillo, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Guardian Angel recognitions
Gabriel Murillo, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Gabriel Murillo, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.