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Gabriel P. Murillo, MD

4.9

109 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Pediatrics

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

(newborns only)

Virtual visits available

Schedule an appointment

Call to schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch Pediatrics

858-499-2701
Fax: 619-397-3384

1400 E. Palomar St.
Floor 2
Chula Vista, CA 91913-1800

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Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch Pediatrics

    1400 E. Palomar St.
    Floor 2
    Chula Vista, CA 91913-1800
    Get directions

    858-499-2701
    Fax: 619-397-3384

Care schedule

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About Gabriel P. Murillo, MD

I am currently only accepting newborn patients. Serving children from newborns to adolescents is where I feel the most intellectually inspired and personally fulfilled. I enjoy celebrating with families in the birth of their newborn and seeing children flourish in their academics and extracurricular activities. I admire that children are genuine and spontaneous. I strive to be an active listener, teacher and compassionate provider. I love being part of the medical healing process for my patient. I aim to provide quality medical attention to every patient entrusted to my care. When I am not working, I enjoy spending time with my family, playing the piano and engaging in cross-country running.

Age: 43
In practice since: 2014
Gender: Male
Languages: Spanish

Education

University of California, San Diego: Medical School
University of Southern California Medical Center: Residency
University of Southern California Medical Center: Internship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1336569276

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Gabriel P. Murillo, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

109 ratings

Patient ratings

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Provider discussed treatment options

4.9

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 27, 2026

5.0

Dr murillo is the best. He is so good with our baby. He takes the time to talk through concerns as first time parents. He helps us through our worries for missed milestones and has us working on those for our next visit. He also gives our baby books. He loves them. Reading to our son has helped with his development

Verified Patient

June 26, 2026

2.8

Felt rushed, did not make me feel confident enough about my daughter's diagnosis. He was literally in the room just about 5 min, maybe less.

Verified Patient

June 25, 2026

5.0

We love Dr. Murillo! We are grateful to have him as our boys' pediatrician!

Verified Patient

June 15, 2026

5.0

Dr Murillo always takes his time to listen to our concerns. He ensures that we walk out of the office feeling cared for and that our needs were taken care of. He's a very kind and professional doctor.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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