Doctor of medicine (MD)
Pediatrics
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Pediatrics
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
(newborns only)
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch Pediatrics
1400 E. Palomar St.
Floor 2
Chula Vista, CA 91913-1800
Get directions
858-499-2701
Fax: 619-397-3384
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Gabriel P. Murillo, MD
I am currently only accepting newborn patients. Serving children from newborns to adolescents is where I feel the most intellectually inspired and personally fulfilled. I enjoy celebrating with families in the birth of their newborn and seeing children flourish in their academics and extracurricular activities. I admire that children are genuine and spontaneous. I strive to be an active listener, teacher and compassionate provider. I love being part of the medical healing process for my patient. I aim to provide quality medical attention to every patient entrusted to my care. When I am not working, I enjoy spending time with my family, playing the piano and engaging in cross-country running.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Allergy testing
- Allergy treatment
- Asthma
- Blood disorders
- Chronic cough
- Circumcision - pediatrics
- Colic
- Colitis
- Depression
- Eczema
- Enuresis (bed wetting)
- Esophageal reflux
- Growth problems
- Headache
- Heartburn
- Irritable bowel syndrome
- Learning disabilities/dyslexia
- Nutrition
- Parenting guidance
- Preventive medicine
- Recurrent infections
- Scoliosis
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Spina bifida
- Tuberculosis
- Vertigo
- Walk-in appointments
- Wart treatment
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1336569276
Insurance plans accepted
Gabriel P. Murillo, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
109 ratings
Patient ratings
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 27, 2026
5.0
Dr murillo is the best. He is so good with our baby. He takes the time to talk through concerns as first time parents. He helps us through our worries for missed milestones and has us working on those for our next visit. He also gives our baby books. He loves them. Reading to our son has helped with his development
Verified Patient
June 26, 2026
2.8
Felt rushed, did not make me feel confident enough about my daughter's diagnosis. He was literally in the room just about 5 min, maybe less.
Verified Patient
June 25, 2026
5.0
We love Dr. Murillo! We are grateful to have him as our boys' pediatrician!
Verified Patient
June 15, 2026
5.0
Dr Murillo always takes his time to listen to our concerns. He ensures that we walk out of the office feeling cared for and that our needs were taken care of. He's a very kind and professional doctor.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Gabriel P. Murillo, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.