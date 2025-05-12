Provider Image

Gabriela Velasquez, MD

No ratings available

Medical doctor (MD)

Family medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

A medical group is a network of doctors contracted by health plans to provide patient care. To verify insurance coverage for specific medical groups, contact your health plan.Learn more.

Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients

Book appointment

For current patients

Sign in to schedule

Online scheduling may be available if you've seen Gabriela Velasquez, MD in the last two years.

Call to schedule

San Ysidro Health Center

619-662-4100
Fax: 619-205-1375

1637 3rd Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91911

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. San Ysidro Health Center

    1637 3rd Ave
    Chula Vista, CA 91911
    Get directions

    619-662-4100
    Fax: 619-205-1375

Care schedule

  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

About Gabriela Velasquez, MD

Gender: Female

Education

Greater Lawrence Family Health Center: Fellowship
Greater Lawrence Family Health Center: Residency
New York Medical College: Medical School

NPI

1811513617

Patient Portal

Connect with Gabriela Velasquez, MD, via the Sharp app

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Self-service platform to manage health care, including messaging doctors, viewing test results and more.

Insurance plans accepted

Gabriela Velasquez, MD, accepts 17 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image

Recognize this provider

Have you and your family received exceptional care from Gabriela Velasquez, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.