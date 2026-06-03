Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
OBGYN
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
OBGYN
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch OBGYN
1400 E. Palomar St.
Floor 3
Chula Vista, CA 91913-1800
Get directions
858-499-2702
Fax: 619-397-3378
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Gabriella Woods, DO
I decided to become an OBGYN physician to help walk women through all stages of life because being trusted to be a part of each stage is an honor. I believe in working closely with patients to determine their goals so that I can provide treatment and management options that address their specific concerns and improve their quality of life. I love providing patients with evidence-based approaches and engaging in shared decision-making to make a treatment plan that works well for each individual patient. In my spare time, I enjoy yoga, gardening, cooking, eating good food, and spending time with my family
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Birth control shot
- Breast disease
- Chronic pelvic pain
- Colposcopy
- Cone biopsy
- Contraception
- Emergency contraception
- Endometriosis
- Evaluation of abnormal Pap
- Female pelvic health
- Hysteroscopy
- Hysteroscopy - operative
- Incontinence
- Injectable birth control
- Intrauterine device (IUD)
- Laparoscopic surgery
- Laparoscopy - diagnostic
- Loop electrosurgical excision procedure (LEEP)
- Menstrual irregularities
- Multiples (twins and triplets)
- Postpartum depression
- Pregnancy termination
- Recurrent pregnancy loss
- Sexual dysfunction
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Vaginal birth after cesarean (VBAC)
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1255866216
Insurance plans accepted
Gabriella Woods, DO, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
80 ratings
Patient ratings
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
5.0
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
5.0
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 26, 2026
5.0
I love my doctor, she's empathetic and gives solutions to what I need. I also already recommended her to a few people
Verified Patient
April 30, 2026
5.0
Kindly listen attentively and provide comprehensive responses to questions .
Verified Patient
April 1, 2026
4.8
The doctor needs to be more careful and focus when performing procedures.
Verified Patient
February 22, 2026
5.0
Dr Woods is so nice and caring
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Gabriella Woods, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Gabriella Woods, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.