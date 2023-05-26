About Gabriella Woods, DO

I decided to become an OBGYN physician to help walk women through all stages of life because being trusted to be a part of each stage is an honor. I believe in working closely with patients to determine their goals so that I can provide treatment and management options that address their specific concerns and improve their quality of life. I love providing patients with evidence-based approaches and engaging in shared decision-making to make a treatment plan that works well for each individual patient. In my spare time, I enjoy yoga, gardening, cooking, eating good food, and spending time with my family

Age: 32

In practice since: 2021

Languages: English , Spanish

Education Western University of Health Sciences : Medical School

Western University Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific : Medical School

Harbor-UCLA Medical Center : Residency

Harbor-UCLA Medical Center : Internship



To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI 1255866216