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Gabriella Woods, DO

4.9

80 ratings

Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)

OBGYN

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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Call to schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch OBGYN

858-499-2702
Fax: 619-397-3378

1400 E. Palomar St.
Floor 3
Chula Vista, CA 91913-1800

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch OBGYN

    1400 E. Palomar St.
    Floor 3
    Chula Vista, CA 91913-1800
    Get directions

    858-499-2702
    Fax: 619-397-3378

Care schedule

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About Gabriella Woods, DO

I decided to become an OBGYN physician to help walk women through all stages of life because being trusted to be a part of each stage is an honor. I believe in working closely with patients to determine their goals so that I can provide treatment and management options that address their specific concerns and improve their quality of life. I love providing patients with evidence-based approaches and engaging in shared decision-making to make a treatment plan that works well for each individual patient. In my spare time, I enjoy yoga, gardening, cooking, eating good food, and spending time with my family

Age: 35
In practice since: 2021
Languages: Spanish

Education

Western University of Health Sciences: Medical School
Western University Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific: Medical School
Harbor-UCLA Medical Center: Residency
Harbor-UCLA Medical Center: Internship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1255866216

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Gabriella Woods, DO, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

80 ratings

Patient ratings

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

5.0

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Provider discussed treatment options

4.9

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

5.0

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 26, 2026

5.0

I love my doctor, she's empathetic and gives solutions to what I need. I also already recommended her to a few people

Verified Patient

April 30, 2026

5.0

Kindly listen attentively and provide comprehensive responses to questions .

Verified Patient

April 1, 2026

4.8

The doctor needs to be more careful and focus when performing procedures.

Verified Patient

February 22, 2026

5.0

Dr Woods is so nice and caring

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

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