Doctor of Osteopathy
OBGYN
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch1400 E Palomar St.
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Gabriella Woods, DO
I decided to become an OBGYN physician to help walk women through all stages of life because being trusted to be a part of each stage is an honor. I believe in working closely with patients to determine their goals so that I can provide treatment and management options that address their specific concerns and improve their quality of life. I love providing patients with evidence-based approaches and engaging in shared decision-making to make a treatment plan that works well for each individual patient. In my spare time, I enjoy yoga, gardening, cooking, eating good food, and spending time with my family
Age:32
In practice since:2021
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
Western University of Health Sciences:Medical School
Western University Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific:Medical School
Harbor-UCLA Medical Center:Residency
Harbor-UCLA Medical Center:Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Birth control shot
- Breast disease
- Chronic pelvic pain
- Colposcopy
- Cone biopsy
- Contraception
- Endometriosis
- Evaluation of abnormal Pap
- Female pelvic health
- Hysteroscopy
- Hysteroscopy - operative
- Incontinence
- Injectable birth control
- Intrauterine device (IUD)
- Laparoscopic surgery
- Laparoscopy - diagnostic
- Loop electrosurgical excision procedure (LEEP)
- Menstrual irregularities
- Multiples (twins and triplets)
- Postpartum depression
- Recurrent pregnancy loss
- Sexual dysfunction
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Vaginal birth after cesarean (VBAC)
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1255866216
Insurance plans accepted
Gabriella Woods, DO, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
102 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 26, 2023
5.0
Listened carefully and explained options and got started right away on getting referrals and preliminary work started so I was ready for surgery when I was able to schedule it
Verified PatientMay 4, 2023
5.0
I cannot say enough kind things about her. She was there for me, quick to answer any and every question, never making me feel like I was a bother.
Verified PatientApril 9, 2023
5.0
Very attentive to my situation.
Verified PatientMarch 25, 2023
5.0
I had a very scary procedure done. *Dr. Woods was kind, gentle and explained everything she was doing as she did it. I am very grateful that *Dr. Woods was so thoughtful.
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Gabriella Woods, DO, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Gabriella Woods, DO? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
