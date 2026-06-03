The doctor is as usual wonderful in every way, highly professional, and easy to talk to, and I have full trust in her as always thank you

I have recommended Dr. Stetson go to several friends who now see her. However, this appointment was not great as I felt rushed.

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.