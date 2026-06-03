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Doctor of medicine (MD)
Dermatology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Dermatology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Dermatology
16899 W. Bernardo Drive
Floor 3
San Diego, CA 92127-1603
Get directions
858-521-2393
Fax: 858-521-2017
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
1881777316
Galina Y. Stetsenko, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
4.9
483 ratings
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Verified Patient
June 30, 2026
5.0
Courteous, knowledgeable and caring. Remembered me from previous visit.
Verified Patient
June 9, 2026
3.6
I have recommended Dr. Stetson go to several friends who now see her. However, this appointment was not great as I felt rushed.
Verified Patient
June 6, 2026
5.0
Dr. Stensenko is such a wonderful doctor and individuals.
Verified Patient
May 31, 2026
5.0
The doctor is as usual wonderful in every way, highly professional, and easy to talk to, and I have full trust in her as always thank you
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Galina Y. Stetsenko, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Galina Y. Stetsenko, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Galina Y. Stetsenko, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.