Medical Doctor
Dermatology (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo16899 W Bernardo Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Care schedule
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
About Galina Stetsenko, MD
Age:46
In practice since:2013
Gender:Female
Languages:English, Russian, Ukrainian
Education
University of Washington:Medical School
University of Hawaii:Internship
University of Washington:Residency
NPI
1881777316
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Galina Stetsenko, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
380 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.7
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 31, 2023
5.0
Always takes the time to listen and address my questions.
Verified PatientMay 31, 2023
5.0
Had a cancerous lesion removed and she was awesome with her explanation and put me at total ease with what will happen next with the treatment
Verified PatientMay 24, 2023
5.0
Excellent care
Verified PatientMay 24, 2023
5.0
I have suffered with this skin condition for over 2 years. Dr. Stetsenko has never given up on finding a solution. I am finally seeing results and this has changed my life. I think she is awesome!
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Galina Stetsenko, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Galina Stetsenko, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
