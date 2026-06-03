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Galina Y. Stetsenko, MD

4.9

483 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Dermatology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

Schedule an appointment

Call to schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Dermatology

858-521-2393
Fax: 858-521-2017

16899 W. Bernardo Drive
Floor 3
San Diego, CA 92127-1603

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Dermatology

    16899 W. Bernardo Drive
    Floor 3
    San Diego, CA 92127-1603
    Get directions

    858-521-2393
    Fax: 858-521-2017

Care schedule

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About Galina Y. Stetsenko, MD

Age: 49
In practice since: 2013
Gender: Female
Languages: Russian, Ukrainian

Education

University of Washington: Medical School
University of Hawaii: Internship
University of Washington: Residency

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1881777316

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Galina Y. Stetsenko, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

483 ratings

Patient ratings

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Provider discussed treatment options

4.8

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 30, 2026

5.0

Courteous, knowledgeable and caring. Remembered me from previous visit.

Verified Patient

June 9, 2026

3.6

I have recommended Dr. Stetson go to several friends who now see her. However, this appointment was not great as I felt rushed.

Verified Patient

June 6, 2026

5.0

Dr. Stensenko is such a wonderful doctor and individuals.

Verified Patient

May 31, 2026

5.0

The doctor is as usual wonderful in every way, highly professional, and easy to talk to, and I have full trust in her as always thank you

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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Special recognitions

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Featured in Sharp Health News

Galina Y. Stetsenko, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.