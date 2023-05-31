Provider Image

Galina Stetsenko, MD

Medical Doctor
Dermatology (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Rees-Stealy
Insurance

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Book appointment

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo
    16899 W Bernardo Dr
    San Diego, CA 92127
    Get directions
    858-521-2393

Care schedule

  •  
    Monday
  •  
    Tuesday
  •  
    Wednesday
  •  
    Thursday
  •  
    Friday

About Galina Stetsenko, MD

Age:
 46
In practice since:
 2013
Gender:
 Female
Languages: 
English, Russian, Ukrainian
Education
University of Washington:
 Medical School
University of Hawaii:
 Internship
University of Washington:
 Residency
NPI
1881777316
Patient portal
FollowMyHealth

Insurance plans accepted

Galina Stetsenko, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.

Ratings and reviews

4.8
380 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.7
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
May 31, 2023
5.0
Always takes the time to listen and address my questions.
Verified Patient
May 31, 2023
5.0
Had a cancerous lesion removed and she was awesome with her explanation and put me at total ease with what will happen next with the treatment
Verified Patient
May 24, 2023
5.0
Excellent care
Verified Patient
May 24, 2023
5.0
I have suffered with this skin condition for over 2 years. Dr. Stetsenko has never given up on finding a solution. I am finally seeing results and this has changed my life. I think she is awesome!
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Guardian Angel recognitions
Galina Stetsenko, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Galina Stetsenko, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.