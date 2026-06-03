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Gary K. Boone, MD

4.9

47 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Family medicine

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Not accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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San Diego Primary Care Medical Group

858-270-8885

3737 Moraga Ave.
Suite B408
San Diego, CA 92117-5404

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Location and phone

  1. San Diego Primary Care Medical Group

    3737 Moraga Ave.
    Suite B408
    San Diego, CA 92117-5404
    Get directions

    858-270-8885

About Gary K. Boone, MD

I provide medical care to patients of all ages. Patients are seen by scheduled appointments and on an urgent basis as needed. I also offer occupational and industrial medical services and have laboratory facilities on site.

Age: 79
In practice since: 1983
Gender: Male
Languages: English, French, Spanish, German

Education

University of Southern California: Medical School
University of California, San Diego: Residency
University of California, San Diego: Internship

Areas of focus

  • Immigration physicals
  • Lab on premises
  • Walk-in appointments

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1073543781

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Gary K. Boone, MD, accepts 17 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

47 ratings

Patient ratings

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)

4.9

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

April 22, 2026

5.0

Dr. Boone is very intentional about listening to me, he provides feedback, and demonstrates genuine interest in any concerns I may have.

Verified Patient

January 15, 2026

5.0

Doctor shows concern and care specific to our needs, especially for my developmentally delayed adult son.

Verified Patient

December 18, 2025

5.0

Over and beyond our expectatiobs, Dr Boone is The Doctor!!! Hope he does not retire yet

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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