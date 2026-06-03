Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Not accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
San Diego Primary Care Medical Group
3737 Moraga Ave.
Suite B408
San Diego, CA 92117-5404
Get directions
About Gary K. Boone, MD
I provide medical care to patients of all ages. Patients are seen by scheduled appointments and on an urgent basis as needed. I also offer occupational and industrial medical services and have laboratory facilities on site.
Education
Areas of focus
- Immigration physicals
- Lab on premises
- Walk-in appointments
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1073543781
Insurance plans accepted
Gary K. Boone, MD, accepts 17 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
47 ratings
Patient ratings
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
April 22, 2026
5.0
Dr. Boone is very intentional about listening to me, he provides feedback, and demonstrates genuine interest in any concerns I may have.
Verified Patient
January 15, 2026
5.0
Doctor shows concern and care specific to our needs, especially for my developmentally delayed adult son.
Verified Patient
December 18, 2025
5.0
Over and beyond our expectatiobs, Dr Boone is The Doctor!!! Hope he does not retire yet
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Gary K. Boone, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Gary K. Boone, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.