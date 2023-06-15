Medical Doctor
Location and phone
Family Medical Clinic3737 Moraga Ave
Suite B408
San Diego, CA 92117
About Gary Boone, MD
I provide medical care to patients of all ages. Patients are seen by scheduled appointments and on an urgent basis as needed. I also offer occupational and industrial medical services and have laboratory facilities on site.
Age:76
In practice since:1983
Gender:Male
Languages:English, French, Spanish, German
Education
University of Southern California:Medical School
University of California, San Diego:Residency
University of California, San Diego:Internship
Areas of focus
- Immigration physicals
NPI
1073543781
Insurance plans accepted
Gary Boone, MD, accepts 18 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
53 ratings
Patient ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified PatientJune 15, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Boone is really a wonderful doctor.
Verified PatientApril 10, 2023
5.0
Verbal delivery of test results and also copy mailed to my house!
Verified PatientFebruary 14, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Boone always provides excellent care!
Verified PatientFebruary 6, 2023
5.0
Good experience. Felt listened to and not rushed to express my concerns.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
