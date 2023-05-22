Medical Doctor
Allergy and immunology (board certified)
Pediatric allergy (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Allergy and Asthma Prevention9833 Pacific Heights Blvd
Suite J
San Diego, CA 92121
Allergy and Asthma Prevention477 N El Camino Real
Suite A
Encinitas, CA 92024
Allergy and Asthma Prevention230 Prospect Pl
Suite 340D
Coronado, CA 92118
About Gary Cohen, MD
I am committed to improving my patients' quality of life by bringing patient education to each aspect of treatment and continually striving to improve individual care for every person.
Age:69
In practice since:1986
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Children's Hospital of Los Angeles:Residency
University of California, San Diego:Fellowship
Boston University School of Medicine:Medical School
Children's Hospital of Los Angeles:Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Allergy testing
- Allergy treatment
- Asthma
- Eczema
- Environmental illness/allergy
- Hay fever
- Sinus evaluation/treatment
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1346424462
Insurance plans accepted
Gary Cohen, MD, accepts 42 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.7
32 ratings
Patient ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.7
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.7
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.7
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.7
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.7
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 22, 2023
3.8
The doctor's interpersonal skills could be better. He is an older man so I understand but some patients might be turned off by his approach. Not a bad experience but not a great experience either.
Verified PatientApril 28, 2023
5.0
Test results were discussed as soon as possible which was greatly appreciated.
Verified PatientMarch 28, 2023
5.0
Excellent doctor who clearly knows his patients files. Is very clear in explaining things
Verified PatientFebruary 15, 2023
5.0
We didn't have any test results to discuss.
Special recognitions
