Gavin Kolodge, DO
No ratings available
Doctor of Osteopathy
Rehab/physical medicine (board certified)
Scheduling not available for this provider
Appointment scheduling is not available for this provider due to their specialty.
About Gavin Kolodge, DO
Age:38
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
University of California, Irvine:Internship
UCLA Pain Medicine & Spine Medicine Fellowship :Fellowship
University of Washington:Residency
Western University of Health Sciences:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1407210537
Special recognitions
