Provider Image

Gavva Reddy, MD

No ratings available
Medical doctor (MD)
Family medicine (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Insurance

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients

Location and phone

  1. Southern Indian Health Council Alpine
    4058 Willows Rd
    Alpine, CA 91901
    Get directions
    619-445-1188
    Fax: 619-445-3958
  2. Southern Indian Health Council Campo
    36350 Church Rd
    Campo, CA 91906
    Get directions
    619-445-1188
    Fax: 619-478-1031

Care schedule

Southern Indian Health Council Campo
36350 Church Rd
  •  
    Monday
  •  
    Tuesday
  •  
    Wednesday
  •  
    Thursday
  •  
    Friday

About Gavva Reddy, MD

Age:
 39
Gender:
 Male
Education
Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center:
 Residency
Howard University:
 Medical School
NPI
1750818274
Patient Portal

Insurance plans accepted

Gavva Reddy, MD, accepts 18 health insurance plans.

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Gavva Reddy, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.