Doctor of medicine (MD)
Rheumatology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Rheumatology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
San Diego Arthritis Medical Clinic
3633 Camino del Rio South
Suite 300
San Diego, CA 92108
Get directions
619-287-9730
Fax: 619-287-4516
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Gayle M. Kookootsedes, MD
Education
NPI
1720428048
Insurance plans accepted
Gayle M. Kookootsedes, MD, accepts 14 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Gayle M. Kookootsedes, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Gayle M. Kookootsedes, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.