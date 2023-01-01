Provider Image

Gayle Kookotsedes, MD

Medical doctor (MD)
Rheumatology (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
  1. San Diego Arthritis Medical Clinic
    1310 3rd Avenue
    Suite 300
    Chula Vista, CA 91911
    619-287-9730
    Fax: 619-287-4516

    Monday
    Tuesday
    Wednesday
    Thursday
    Friday

About Gayle Kookotsedes, MD

Age:
 56
In practice since:
 2020
Gender:
 Female
Education
David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA:
 Medical School
David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA:
 Residency
David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA:
 Fellowship
David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA:
 Internship
NPI
1720428048

Insurance plans accepted

Gayle Kookotsedes, MD, accepts 16 health insurance plans.

