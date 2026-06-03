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Gayle M. Kookootsedes, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Rheumatology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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San Diego Arthritis Medical Clinic

619-287-9730
Fax: 619-287-4516

3633 Camino del Rio South
Suite 300
San Diego, CA 92108

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. San Diego Arthritis Medical Clinic

    3633 Camino del Rio South
    Suite 300
    San Diego, CA 92108
    Get directions

    619-287-9730
    Fax: 619-287-4516

Care schedule

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About Gayle M. Kookootsedes, MD

Age: 59
In practice since: 2020
Gender: Female

Education

David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA: Medical School
David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA: Residency
David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA: Fellowship
David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA: Internship

NPI

1720428048

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Gayle M. Kookootsedes, MD, accepts 14 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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