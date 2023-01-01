Gayle Kookotsedes, MD
No ratings available
Medical doctor (MD)
Rheumatology (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
San Diego Arthritis Medical Clinic1310 3rd Avenue
Suite 300
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Get directions619-287-9730
Fax: 619-287-4516
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Gayle Kookotsedes, MD
Age:56
In practice since:2020
Gender:Female
Education
David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA:Medical School
David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA:Residency
David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA:Fellowship
David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA:Internship
NPI
1720428048
Insurance plans accepted
Gayle Kookotsedes, MD, accepts 16 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
