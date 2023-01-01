About George Fadda, MD

I became a physician to try to alleviate disease. My goal is to provide cutting-edge therapy while ensuring that my patients are happy and comfortable. Outside of work, I enjoy traveling and spending time with family.

Age: 64

In practice since: 1992

Gender: Male

Languages: English , French , Arabic

Education American University of Beirut : Medical School

American University of Beirut : Internship

American University of Beirut : Residency

University of Southern California : Fellowship



Hospital affiliation Sharp Grossmont Hospital



Areas of focus Dialysis

