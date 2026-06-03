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George Z. Fadda, MD

4.9

31 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Nephrology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Balboa Nephrology Group

619-461-3880

8851 Center Dr
Suite 505
La Mesa, CA 91942

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Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Balboa Nephrology Group

    8851 Center Dr
    Suite 505
    La Mesa, CA 91942
    Get directions

    619-461-3880

About George Z. Fadda, MD

I became a physician to try to alleviate disease. My goal is to provide cutting-edge therapy while ensuring that my patients are happy and comfortable. Outside of work, I enjoy traveling and spending time with family.

Age: 67
In practice since: 1992
Gender: Male
Languages: Arabic, French

Education

American University of Beirut: Medical School
American University of Beirut: Internship
American University of Beirut: Residency
University of Southern California: Fellowship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

  • Dialysis

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1619972247

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

George Z. Fadda, MD, accepts 41 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

31 ratings

Patient ratings

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Provider included you in decisions

4.8

Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)

4.8

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

May 20, 2026

5.0

The reason I chose this provider since in the past when my parents were alive I took them to see Dr. Fadda & I enjoyed speaking with him regarding their needs.

Verified Patient

April 23, 2026

5.0

Excellent experience.

Verified Patient

February 20, 2026

0.0

Always great.

Verified Patient

February 19, 2026

5.0

Very good.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.