Insurance
Location and phone
Balboa Nephrology Group8851 Center Dr
Suite 505
La Mesa, CA 91942
About George Fadda, MD
I became a physician to try to alleviate disease. My goal is to provide cutting-edge therapy while ensuring that my patients are happy and comfortable. Outside of work, I enjoy traveling and spending time with family.
Age:64
In practice since:1992
Gender:Male
Languages:English, French, Arabic
Education
American University of Beirut:Medical School
American University of Beirut:Internship
American University of Beirut:Residency
University of Southern California:Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Dialysis
NPI
1619972247
Insurance plans accepted
George Fadda, MD, accepts 43 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
30 ratings
Patient ratings
Patient reviews
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
George Fadda, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from George Fadda, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
