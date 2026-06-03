Doctor of medicine (MD)
Nephrology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Nephrology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Balboa Nephrology Group
8851 Center Dr
Suite 505
La Mesa, CA 91942
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About George Z. Fadda, MD
I became a physician to try to alleviate disease. My goal is to provide cutting-edge therapy while ensuring that my patients are happy and comfortable. Outside of work, I enjoy traveling and spending time with family.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Dialysis
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1619972247
Insurance plans accepted
George Z. Fadda, MD, accepts 41 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
31 ratings
Patient ratings
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
4.8
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
May 20, 2026
5.0
The reason I chose this provider since in the past when my parents were alive I took them to see Dr. Fadda & I enjoyed speaking with him regarding their needs.
Verified Patient
April 23, 2026
5.0
Excellent experience.
Verified Patient
February 20, 2026
0.0
Always great.
Verified Patient
February 19, 2026
5.0
Very good.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from George Z. Fadda, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from George Z. Fadda, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.